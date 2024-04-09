NOVEL 2,910 nm ULTRACLEAR® LASER FROM ACCLARO MEDICAL HITS NEW HEIGHTS AT ASLMS 2024, THE PREMIER GLOBAL CONFERENCE ON ENERGY-BASED MEDICINE AND SCIENCE

~ New Clinical Studies, Sessions on Laser-Coring™, and "Meet the Expert" Desk sides at UltraClear Exhibit Booth #331 Showcase Blockbuster Aesthetic Solutions for Patients of All Skin Types ~

SMITHFIELD, R.I., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical proudly announces new clinical study results on nasal contouring, acne scarring, facial resurfacing, facial and neck rejuvenation with stem cell extract and UltraClear® Laser-Coring™ will be presented at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) global conference, to be held April 11-14, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. UltraClear Laser is acclaimed by aesthetic laser specialists as a game-changer in combating the signs of aging and the effects of gravity with its unrivaled cosmetic results accompanied by patient comfort, rapid healing and superb safety across all skin tones, including skin of color and tanned skin.

Leading authorities in energy-based devices will demonstrate the versatility and advanced optics and laser pulse delivery of Acclaro's UltraClear 2910 nm fiber laser, alongside an in-depth review of Laser-Coring™ at Tech Connect and at the UltraClear Learning Lab 4 on Friday, April 12th and Saturday, April 13th, respectively.

"We are thrilled that UltraClear laser is taking center stage with its latest clinical study data, outstanding outcomes and innovative Laser-Coring™ techniques at this year's ASLMS meeting," said Shlomo Assa, MSc, Acclaro Medical's President and Chief Technology Officer. "Our strong presence exemplifies the bold trajectory and compelling value that UltraClear brings to the future of aesthetic laser skin solutions."

In addition to the scientific presentations, the company will also sponsor educational events focused on these and other UltraClear laser applications. Acclaro Medical activities at ASLMS:

PODIUM PRESENTATIONS:

"Facial Resurfacing with a Novel 2910 nm Erbium-Doped Fluoride Glass Fiber Laser" by Taryn Murray, MD; Thursday, April 11th at 3:12p – 3:17pm

"Novel Laser-Coring with a 2910 nm Fiber Laser: A Creative Approach to Tightening and Resurfacing" by Taryn Murray, MD; Friday, April 12th at 11:12a – 11:26am

"2910 nm Fiber Laser Safe and Effective in Improvement of Acne Scarring" by Edward Hochman, MD; Sunday, April 14th at 8:17a – 8:22am

"Nasal Contouring with Novel Ablative 2910 nm Fiber Laser" by Ritu Swali, MD; Sunday, April 14th at 8:27am

"Evaluation of the UltraClear Laser Workstation for the Treatment of Facial and Neck Rejuvenation and Skin Resurfacing Augmented with Mesenchymal Stem Cell Extract," by Jameson Loyal, MD, FAAD; Sunday, April 14th at 8:37a - 8:42am

FEATURED EDUCATIONAL EVENTS:

Dr. Paul Friedman at Tech Connect; Friday, April 12th, 5:00p-7:00pm in Room 310

Dr. Catherine DiGiorgio: "Experience UltraClear in Action" at Learning Lab 4

"Meet the Experts" at the UltraClear Laser Exhibit Booth #331; Friday and Saturday, April 12th and April 13th

