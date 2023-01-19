JJ SAVES BATHTIME: COCOMELON PARENTS KNOW THE SECRET TO TODDLER ROUTINES

New Survey Shows 74% Of Parents Think Establishing Routines With Their Kids Feels Like A Battle, But Most Agree Now's The Perfect Time For A Routine Reset

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Struggling to get your little one to brush their teeth, go to bed or eat their vegetables? You're not alone. In a recent survey conducted by Moonbug Entertainment, most parents (55%) are only somewhat satisfied with their progress in establishing their children's routines with 74% even reporting they can feel like a battle. But don't fret, it's never too late for a routine reset and JJ, Cody, Nina and the CoComelon gang are here to help.

CoComelon = Parenting Win

JJ saves bathtime! CoComelon helps kids establish good routines.

73% of parents agree their kids can learn good habits from characters on children's TV shows and the majority of parents whose children watch CoComelon agreed that CoComelon helps to demonstrate and establish routines with their children. With a variety of songs and episodes at the ready, parents with kids who watch CoComelon are not only more likely to implement routines with their children, especially brushing teeth and bathtime, but also follow more of them than those who do not watch CoComelon.

Sometimes A Song Is Not Just A Song

It turns out, some things are easier done when sung. More than half of parents (61%) use songs or nursery rhymes as a tool to help children follow routines. More so, 87% of CoComelon parents agree that songs can help children better communicate their needs and feelings. Maybe it's not so bad those catchy jingles get stuck in your head after all.

Bring On The Bubbles, Bathime Is Solved

"Bath Song" is the most-watched CoComelon episode of all time with nearly 6 billion views on YouTube alone and has also been streamed on music platforms more than 26 million times, which may be why CoComelon parents found it to be their easiest routine. Leave it to JJ to help get little ones to "jump in the water and scrub, scrub, scrub!" (especially considering parents of children who don't watch CoComelon are almost 2.5x more likely to call bathtime a struggle).

Yes, Yes, Routine Reset!

92% of parents said that it was important to establish routines with their children, with the most followed including brushing teeth, bedtime routine, and bathtime. A surprise to parents nowhere, fighting bedtime was the most commonly (45%) reported challenge that parents encountered on a regular basis. But maybe 2023 will offer some solace as 66% of parents felt that the new year is a good time to have a routine reset for their family.

"The creative team behind CoComelon understands that JJ and his friends are role models for millions of toddlers around the world, which is why CoComelon songs and stories are rooted in positivity and fun and showcase important life lessons for little ones," said Meghan Sheridan, Senior Creative Executive of CoComelon. "We recognize strong daily routines offer children a solid foundation from which to grow and thrive, which is why we create content that is not only aspirational to kids, but also provides caregivers with a sense of security and peace of mind. As a mom, it's always nice to have a helping hand."

To help, here are the top 5 routines parents follow (and the CoComelon episodes to make them a little easier)!

Methodology:

We asked parents in the United States to participate in an online survey between December 12th - 28th 2022, receiving 1,000 complete responses. Respondents came from all different backgrounds and we ensured that we collected data from a representative sample of parents from different races, ethnicities, income levels, age, gender, and geographic regions. This survey was conducted by a third party research organization, Sage Outcomes, commissioned by Moonbug Entertainment.

