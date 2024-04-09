J&J Snack Foods Acquires Thinsters®

Acquisition Adds Deliciously Crunchy Cookie Thins to Growing Brand Portfolio

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, today announced its acquisition of Thinsters, the deliciously crunchy cookie made with real, simple ingredients. This strategic move strengthens J&J Snack Foods' position as a leader in providing America's favorite delicious and fun snacks.

Thinsters are thin, crunchy, bite-size cookies with simple ingredients and bursts of flavor. Oven-baked with real butter and real sugar, the deliciously crunchy cookies deliver big taste with less guilt. Thinsters is a popular and growing brand with best in category product quality.

"We are thrilled to add Thinsters to our growing portfolio of fun brands," said Dan Fachner, President & CEO at J&J Snack Foods. "This acquisition is a natural fit for us, complementing our already vast offering of cookies and baked goods. Thinsters' dedication to using high-quality, wholesome ingredients resonates perfectly with our growing customer base. We look forward to leveraging our strengths to expand distribution and introduce Thinsters cookies to a wider audience."

Founded in 1971, J&J Snack Foods has completed over 30 value-building transactions throughout the Company's history. The Company has a proven track record of successfully integrating and scaling niche brands into some of America's most beloved snacks, including SUPERPRETZEL, ICEE, and most recently, DIPPIN' DOTS, which the Company acquired in June 2022.

"We look forward to bringing J&J Snack Foods' sales, marketing, and innovation capabilities to the already popular Thinsters brand," added Fachner. "This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our strategic vision to offer the widest variety of delicious and fun snacks under one roof."

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and DIPPIN' DOTS, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

About THINSTERS

THINSTERS cookies are thin, crunchy, bite-size cookies with bursts of flavor and simple ingredients. Oven-baked with real butter and real sugar, with no artificial ingredients, THINSTERS cookies are non-GMO, have no corn syrup no processed oils. THINSTERS cookies come in a variety of flavors including Chocolate Chip, Toasted Coconut, Key Lime Pie, Vanilla Bean and Brownie Batter. Visit THINSTERS.com or @THINSTERSCookies to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Please refer to our public filings for a discussion of certain important factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "guidance," "will," "target," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

