J&J Snack Foods to Debut New Products and C-Store Solutions at NACS Show 2019

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. announced today a range of products and services set to be showcased at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Atlanta from October 1-4.

The following items will be displayed at booth #7929 on the exhibit floor:

Pretzel Fillers® Individually Wrapped Stuffed Soft Pretzels: Winner of the Convenience Store News Award for Best New Product in the Foodservice Snack Category, these hand-twisted soft pretzels with craveable cheese fillings, are now individually wrapped in microwavable, bakeable, and TurboChef®-able craft paper packaging! An easy grab-and-go product with up to seven days refrigerated shelf life and up to four hours heated hold shelf life. With three delicious, crowd-pleasing flavors that are proven to sell, they're ideal for any daypart as a meal or an anytime snack that will keep customers coming back for more!

New All-In-One Convenience Foodservice Solution: Working to reduce SKU complexity, J&J is pleased to debut their new All-In-One foodservice packs. Available now for Tio Pepe's ® Churros, featuring branded serving sleeves & cinnamon sugar, and SUPERPRETZEL Bavarian ® Soft Pretzels , featuring pretzel salt & serving sleeves, these All-In-One cases serve as a one-stop-shop for convenience store operators.

New Small Footprint ICEE ® Equipment Options: Our new ICEE dispenser models take less space, with versatile pouring options for several different types of drinks.

ICEE and SLUSH PUPPiE ® Flavor Innovations: Sample more than 25 different frozen carbonated beverage flavors with countless combinations, including whimsical flavors and fresh clean choices. ICEE will also introduce its new nitrogen infusion, which offers a smooth, unique experience that will be available to taste, along with SLUSH PUPPiE's new LTO flavors for 2020.

The booth will also feature a number of deliciously convenient foodservice items like handheld sandwiches, churros and Soft Pretzel Bites® ready to sample. Each person that visits the booth has the chance to win an autographed gift basket from J&J Snack Foods spokesperson and Los Angeles Angels outfielder, Mike Trout!

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. With nearly twenty manufacturing facilities, and more than $1 billion in annual revenue, J&J Snack Foods Corp. has continued to see steady growth as a company, reaching record sales for 47 consecutive years. The company consistently seeks out opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

