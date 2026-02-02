JJG Aero Secures $30 Million in Series B Funding from Norwest

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bengaluru-based aerospace components manufacturer JJG Aero has secured $30 million in Series B funding from Norwest. The capital will be deployed primarily to build and add capacity at its upcoming facility in North Bangalore, drive further vertical integration, and support other strategic initiatives. This round brings the total funding raised to $42 million and includes the $12 million Series A led by CX Partners in April 2024.

Anuj Jhunjhunwala, CEO of JJG Aero

Established in 2008, JJG Aero specializes in manufacturing high-precision machined components with in-house special process finishing capabilities, serving the aircraft systems and engines segment. The company also operates a subsidiary that serves auto component and industrial segments. JJG Aero's client roster includes American and European OEMs and Tier-1 vendors such as Collins Aerospace, Safran, GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Woodward, and Liebherr.

"The last five years have witnessed exponential growth for companies such as ours that possess the capabilities, processes, compliance standards, and customer relationships to meet global aerospace demand. The opportunity is immense. From having two small one-acre sites, we are now building a massive Unit 3 on a 10-acre site with further backward and forward integration, and space to expand into adjacencies at the opportune time," said Anuj Jhunjhunwala, CEO of JJG Aero. "The aerospace supply chain is facing an all-time high demand from aircraft manufacturers, which legacy vendors in the Western world are struggling to meet. With our strengths and value proposition, we see ourselves as a key player for precision-machined components in the aerospace ecosystem. India has emerged as an attractive destination for sourcing components and parts by global leaders, and we are excited to be selected by so many marquee clients as a strategic growth vendor."

"We are thrilled to invest in JJG Aero, our first investment in this segment. JJG Aero has demonstrated remarkable growth, with a CAGR of 35% over the last three years. This investment will enable JJG Aero not only to continue its growth trajectory through capacity addition but also to upgrade the quality of earnings by focusing on higher value-added components," said Shiv Chaudhary, Managing Director at Norwest. "Indian businesses have a proven ability to provide high-quality products and services as an outsourcing partner to customers around the world. With strong industry tailwinds, we believe that aero-parts and component manufacturing is emerging as an important segment in India's manufacturing outsourcing story. We believe JJG Aero is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and further solidify its presence in the market."

From simple 2-axis to complex 5-axis machining, JJG Aero offers a comprehensive range of manufacturing services, complemented by over 30 NADCAP-approved special processes, including electroplating, anodizing, paint, and NDT. The company also performs mechanical assemblies, testing, and other value-added services to its esteemed client base.

Veda Corporate Advisors acted as the sole transaction advisor on the deal.

About JJG Aero

Established in 2008, JJG Aero is a Bengaluru-based aerospace components manufacturer specializing in high-precision machined components with in-house special process finishing capabilities for the aircraft systems and engines segment. The company offers comprehensive manufacturing services from simple 2-axis to complex 5-axis machining, complemented by over 30 NADCAP-approved special processes, including electroplating, anodizing, paint, and NDT. JJG Aero serves a prestigious roster of American and European OEMs and Tier-1 vendors, including Collins Aerospace, Safran, GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Boeing, Woodward, and Liebherr. With a CAGR of 35% over the last three years, the company is expanding its capabilities through a new 200,000 sq ft facility on 10 acres in North Bangalore, targeting ₹1,000 Crore in annual revenue by 2032-33. JJG Aero also operates a subsidiary serving auto component and industrial segments. For more information, visit www.jjgmachining.com

About Norwest

Norwest is a global venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $15.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 700 companies and currently partners with more than 250 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early- to late-stage businesses across key sectors with a focus on enterprise, healthcare and consumer. The Norwest team offers a deep network of connections, extensive operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Menlo Park and San Francisco, Calif.; Mumbai, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel. In India, Norwest has a successful history in partnering with innovative companies across Financials, Industrials, Technology, Internet, Healthcare & Pharma and Consumer sectors. Some of the firm's most notable investments in India include Swiggy, Sila, Regency Health, Amagi, Infinx, and Veritas Finance. For more information, please visit www.norwest.com.

SOURCE JJG Aero