JK Group Unveils New Initiatives in Sustainability

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Group, part of Dover Digital Printing and Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced a number of new initiatives that support improved sustainability. JK Group has developed a new way of packaging its reactive inks to reduce its environmental footprint, while also releasing an extended shelf life across all of its ink ranges.

The company's Kiian brand recently launched a new reactive ink series called Digistar Bellagio, with one of the new departures for this range being its Bag-in-Box (BiB) packaging. Through this environmentally-friendly initiative, all reactive inks will now be packed in flexible, multilayered plastic bags, which are incorporated into a cardboard outer shell. The system has several advantages and represents an 80 percent reduction in the use of plastic compared to traditional high-density polyethylene containers of a similar capacity. Additionally, the reduced packaging creates a reduction in shipping and warehouse space, leading to lower transport and storage costs and less environmental impact across the supply chain.

"We are thrilled about these initiatives because not only are they better for the planet, but also for our customers, who are looking for cost-efficient ways to reduce their environmental impact. This represents a continued effort by all of our companies to improve the sustainability of our products," said Abhi Agrawal, President of Dover Digital Printing.

JK Group has also announced a shelf life extension of all of its ink series. Harnessing continuous improvements in performance brought about by research and development activities, the company has conducted an in-depth analysis of its ink formulations, including stress tests, to determine more precisely how long they will last on the shelf. The resulting extension of shelf life means improvements for stock management and order rationalization, enabling efficiency and cost savings.

About JK Group:

The JK Group is a Dover Digital Printing company. JK Group plays a central role in the digital textile market and it is a point of reference for the development, production and sale of dye-sublimation inks. The endless attention to innovation along with vanguard technologies and capable technical know-how drive our actions in the markets. JK Group operates worldwide through 3 commercial brands, designing advance-printing solutions matching the present and future expectations of the digital printing Industry.

About Dover Digital Printing:

Dover Digital Printing is comprised of the brands of Caldera, Kiian Digital, J-Teck, MS Printing and Sawgrass Industrial and provides a complete solution of digital printing needs while driving efficiency for customers, and leading to greater speed, accuracy and profitability.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

JK Group Contact:

Monica Cingolani

+39 031 20744.33

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

