JK Tech Signs Strategic Partnership with Mendix to Help Enterprises Modernize and Drive Hyperautomation

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, the global IT solutions company, today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code application development for enterprises, to become a Global System Integrator. The strategic partnership will focus on two main areas: helping enterprises to modernize systems and rid their legacy technology, as well as helping to drive hyperautomation.

As low-code's only all-in-one solution, the Mendix platform supercharges application production across the development lifecycle, enabling a much quicker turnaround time for app production and delivery. The platform is at once sophisticated enough to boost the productivity of expert developers while providing the kind of visual language that empowers citizen developers to create enterprise-level apps.

A recent Gartner report defines hyperautomation as delivery of "end-to-end automation beyond RPA, combining complementary technologies to augment business processes." Demand for low-code solutions that augment hyperautomation strategies is acute in an era when pressure to accelerate digital transformation is unprecedented, particularly given increased competition across every industry and as enterprises continue to pivot in response to the pandemic and to adapt to new post-pandemic realities. The combined expertise of JK Tech and Mendix will enable enterprises to make the most of hyperautomation and accelerate their digital transformation strategies.

"We are delighted to have this important partnership with JK Tech as we pioneer the next-generation of low-code application development and deployment," said Derek Roos, CEO, Mendix. "The pandemic has accelerated the need for organisations to digitize and this partnership will address the needs of enterprises that are looking for economically efficient application services which can rapidly scale their digital solutions."

"We have a clear understanding of how the Mendix platform creates efficiencies and simplifies process," said Aloke Paskar, JK Tech CEO. "After trying out Mendix, our team of developers understood the platform will successively and uniquely accelerate our digital transformation. This partnership will enable us to expand our customer portfolio and Mendix will enable our customers to build applications at pace to achieve their digital transformation goals. Using Mendix, JK Tech can build innovative digital solutions that bring faster speed to market capabilities along with a compelling experience for our clients."

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

Connect with Mendix

Follow @Mendix on Twitter

Connect with Mendix on LinkedIn

About JK Tech:

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. With a global talent base of over 1300+, JK Tech stands by its vision of "committed to a superior experience" with its customers, its people, and its social environment. JK Tech has its presence in the US, UK and Netherlands, and India. The company offers specialized capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, healthcare with its niche solutions across Modernization and Automation that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.

Connect with JK Tech

[email protected]

To learn more, visit www.jktech.com

Find JK Tech on Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE JK Tech