JK Tech Wins Globee® in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a next-generation digital and IT services provider, has announced that it has been named as the "Most Innovative Company of the Year 2021" in IT Services category, by Globee Awards, during their 13th edition of the program.

"We are proud to be recognized as the Most Innovative Company of the Year, by the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards," states Aloke Paskar, President & CEO of JK Tech. He further adds, "This distinguished success is a testimony to our unwavering commitment towards creating a superior experience for our stakeholders through pioneering next-generation innovative solutions that unlock a substantial business value."

About JK Tech

Founded in 1994, JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. JK Tech stands by its vision of "committed to a superior experience" with its customers, its people, and its social environment.

JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, healthcare with its niche solutions across Modernization and Automation that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

