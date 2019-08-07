JL Audio Attending KnowledgeFest Dallas and Empowering 12-Volt Industry with Best Practices for Selling and Installing Marine Audio Systems

DALLAS and MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, an innovator in high-end audio solutions, today announced it will be attending the KnowledgeFest 2019 event in Dallas, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) and its mission to inform, educate and empower retailers.

Returning as a Diamond Partner for 2019, JL Audio will have a 400 square-foot booth at the Dallas event, where it will be previewing and training the industry on upcoming marine-specific products, as well as showcasing its current marine audio solutions, including the:

M3 series: high-performance marine loudspeakers, subwoofers and tower speakers with optional RGB illumination;

high-performance marine loudspeakers, subwoofers and tower speakers with optional RGB illumination; M6 series: premium, high-performance marine loudspeakers, subwoofers, and tower speakers with Transflective RGB illumination;

premium, high-performance marine loudspeakers, subwoofers, and tower speakers with Transflective RGB illumination; And, MediaMaster source units.

"Marine is a hot market segment that offers a lot of exciting growth opportunities for retailers and dealers. But, selling and installing marine products requires retailers and dealers to have a thorough understanding of how vehicles and vessels differ acoustically," said Bryatt Fischer, Director of Marketing for JL Audio. "KnowledgeFest events provide us with an exciting opportunity to showcase our latest marine-specific products, as well as offer attendees an advanced look and hands-on sales and installation training for upcoming products."

In addition to its exciting marine product line, JL Audio will also showcase its powerful VXi series of compact DSP automotive amplifiers designed to give installers unprecedented tuning power and flexibility.

The company will be hosting multiple training sessions at KnowledgeFest Dallas designed to empower attendees with advanced knowledge on designing and configuring automotive and marine audio systems to achieve maximum audio performance.

Sessions include:

Class Day/Time/Location Session Description JL Audio - Marine S.O.S.; Because a Vessel is Different from a Vehicle Fri., August 9, 2019 3:00 to 4:00pm Meeting Room: C146 Repeated Sun., August 11, 2019 3:30 to 4:30pm Meeting Room: C155 The training team at JL Audio has developed a variation of their renowned School of Sound specific to marine audio. Steve Turrisi, Kevin Ferry and Rob Haynes will ensure you are prepared for the boating season with a refresher on the basics and provide insight to advanced system design, along with amplifier set up for marine audio applications. DSP the Forgotten Course; 'Time' the Four-Letter Word that Should Not be Profane Part A: Sat., August 10, 2019 4:45 to 5:45pm Meeting Room: C146 Part B: Sat., August 10, 2019 6:00 to 7:00pm Meeting Room: C146 Typically, when DSP system tuning is discussed only two of the three pillars are mentioned; Level and Frequency response. Leaving 'Time' only briefly touched on, because time is difficult to measure and analyze. Steve Turrisi, Kevin Ferry and Rob Haynes will discuss how 'Time' plays a factor in the system tuning of a vehicle and the tools to use to address the effects it introduces.

In addition to the sessions above, JL Audio will also host its annual "School of Sound" series, where Steve Turrisi, Kevin Ferry and Rob Haynes educate the audience on the fundamentals of making good system design choices and how having an understanding of the basics will help retailers grow their businesses and boost customer loyalty. Part one takes place on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00am in meeting room C146, and part two takes place during the Night School sessions, at 8:15pm in meeting room C146.

For more information about JL Audio, please visit www.jlaudio.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About JL Audio:

Guided by a philosophy that great audio has real value, JL Audio develops innovative products that improve the audio experience on the go, in the home and in the studio. Committed to unique engineering and quality manufacturing, JL Audio operates three U.S. engineering facilities, and builds many of its home, car and marine loudspeaker products at the company's Miramar, Florida, USA factory, with components sourced from the company's global supply network. For more information, visit jlaudio.com or follow the company on Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

Phone: (949)346-1984

michael@newerapr.com

SOURCE JL Audio

