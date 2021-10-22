JL Audio Now Standard on All 2022 Harris Luxury Pontoon Boats, Including the All-New Grand Mariner

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Audio, manufacturer of high-end marine audio solutions, announces today that its audio solutions will now come standard on all 2022 model year Harris pontoon boats and luxury pontoon boats, including the redesigned Grand Mariner. The Grand Mariner will be offered with three audio packages, standard, diamond and platinum, each composed entirely of JL Audio products.

Working closely with Harris early in the design phase, JL Audio assesses the workable area of a boat to optimally place audio components for peak performance. In the case of the 2022 model year Grand Mariner, JL Audio in collaboration with Harris created an elevated sound stage that is ideally suited for how Pontoons are used. To do this, the full-range speakers were raised and integrated into the seatback within the entertainment area, instead to being near the floor, as was the case on previous model years. This seemingly subtle change resulted in sound immersing all passengers in the boat, providing them an ideal music experience.

"Like automobiles, when audio systems are designed into a boat and engineered by audio experts they can produce a breathtaking listening experience," said Ora Freeman, Director OEM Sales, North America, JL Audio. "Working with Harris's design team early in the development of the new Grand Mariner, we applied our team's robust understanding of open-air acoustics to engineer an audio system that takes music enjoyment on the water to new heights."

All 2022 luxury pontoon boat models from Harris, including Solstice, Crown, and Grand Mariner, will come standard with a high-performance JL Audio system – further extending the relationship with JL Audio. Harris will also offer two optional audio upgrade packages:

Standard – JL Audio MediaMaster ® 50 marine source unit and six JL Audio M3 marine coaxial speakers

– JL Audio MediaMaster 50 marine source unit and six JL Audio M3 marine coaxial speakers Diamond Package – Builds on the Standard audio package, replacing the MediaMaster® 50 with an HD Audio-equipped MediaMaster ® 105 and adds a 10-inch JL Audio M3 subwoofer and JL Audio M-series amplifiers to drive the system

– Builds on the Standard audio package, replacing the MediaMaster® 50 with an HD Audio-equipped MediaMaster 105 and adds a 10-inch JL Audio M3 subwoofer and JL Audio M-series amplifiers to drive the system Platinum – Evolves a combination of Standard and Diamond audio packages, upgrading the components to JL Audio MVi reference-grade marine amplifiers with integrated DSP and M6 marine coaxial speakers with Transflective ™ RGB lighting along with two subwoofers in custom enclosures

"Harris's latest Grand Mariner launch is another example of how Harris and JL Audio's historical partnership continues to lead the industry in delivering exceptional audio experiences to our customers. All our premium Harris models come standard with a JL Audio system and provide superior sound quality, richness, and user customization. Harris offers a robust set of audio packages to enhance every boater's day on the water, and we're thankful to our amazing partners at JL and the collaboration between our teams during each phase of the design process to together deliver premier customer experiences," said Rusty Kucher, Category Director – Pontoons at Brunswick Corporation.

