J&L Marketing Recognized as One of Louisville's Fastest-Growing Companies

Local Digital and Direct Advertising Agency Achieves Prestigious Fast 50 Status

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J&L Marketing, a digital and direct advertising agency known for its innovative strategies, announced today its recognition as one of Greater Louisville's fastest-growing private companies. Ranking number 24, the agency has been named to Louisville Business First's prestigious Fast 50 for 2024.

J&L Marketing has shown remarkable growth over the past three years, with an impressive 66% revenue increase, securing its place among the region's top performers.

Jamil Zabaneh, President of J&L Marketing, expressed excitement: "We are honored to be recognized among Louisville's fastest-growing companies. It is a testament to our team's hard work, our clients' trust, and our commitment to delivering innovative marketing solutions."

The Fast 50 encompasses a diverse range of industries, and J&L Marketing's inclusion highlights its strong performance in the competitive digital marketing sector. The company currently employs 40 people company-wide, with 23 based locally in Louisville, and works with an additional 50 contract workers.

"Our growth from 2021 to 2023 was driven by key business decisions," Zabaneh explained. "By investing in our IT and digital teams, we refined our digital marketing strategies and gained a significant post-COVID advantage. Our proprietary technology and intellectual property allowed our digital analysts to deliver success through data-driven decisions, precise campaign management, and innovative customer engagement."

J&L Marketing's success includes over 1,000 digital clients with a 92% retention rate over 2 years. This has allowed the company to invest in both its employees and the community.

Looking ahead, J&L Marketing is excited about the evolution of AI to streamline operations. The company is currently developing internal tools to further enhance around-the-clock management for client accounts and improve results. "As we continue to grow, we're committed to maintaining high standards of client service and cutting-edge innovations," Zabaneh added.

About J&L Marketing:

Established in 1991 and based in Louisville, KY, J&L Marketing is a leading digital and direct advertising agency. Specializing in innovative strategies and cutting-edge technology, the company helps clients excel in competitive markets. J&L Marketing serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, home services, construction, agriculture, and more.

For more information about J&L Marketing, please visit www.jandlmarketing.com or contact:

Jamil Zabaneh

President

J&L Marketing, Inc.

800-346-9117

[email protected]

SOURCE J&L Marketing