JLAM Opens Charlotte Office to Accelerate Investment in the Carolinas

Firm Deepens Commitment to the Carolinas with a Local Presence and Leadership Focused on Unlocking Regional Opportunities

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLAM, a recognized leader in real estate investment and development, is proud to announce its expansion into the Carolinas with the opening of a new office in Charlotte, NC. This strategic move positions the firm to capitalize on the region's exceptional growth, driven by a thriving job market, a favorable business climate, and an unparalleled quality of life.

With a legacy of distinctive projects and a proven track record of delivering outstanding results, this expansion marks a pivotal milestone in JLAM's continued growth and commitment to excellence in real estate investing.

"Our leadership team has been active in the Carolinas for two decades, executing numerous successful investments in the region," said Doug Motley, Managing Principal at JLAM. "Opening an office in Charlotte is a natural next step as we deepen our presence and expand our footprint in this dynamic market."

Located in the heart of Charlotte's vibrant South End neighborhood, the new office will serve as a hub for sourcing investment opportunities across the Carolinas. It will be led by Parker Smith, Market Leader and Director of Investments, who brings extensive expertise and industry relationships to this newly created role. Smith, a seasoned professional with a robust background in commercial real estate, previously served as Director of Investments at Grubb Properties and holds an MBA in Real Estate from the University of North Carolina – Kenan-Flagler Business School.

"It was critical to find someone who shares JLAM's vision and values, and Parker is the perfect fit for this role," added Motley. "His deep industry experience and strong relationships align perfectly with our mission to set a higher standard in real estate investing."

As Market Leader, Smith will spearhead JLAM's efforts to source new investment opportunities, build partnerships with capital providers, and identify potential development projects and acquisitions across residential and commercial property types.

"I am honored to join JLAM and lead our investment efforts in the Carolinas," said Smith. "The firm's focus on creating and investing in places where people want to be aligns with my own vision for impactful real estate investment. I look forward to contributing to JLAM's continued success in this thriving region."

This milestone coincides with the launch of an exciting new development project in the Carolinas, with additional details to be shared soon.

About JLAM

JLAM is a boutique real estate investment and development firm specializing in uncovering untapped potential and creating enduring value through strategic investments. The firm is known for targeting overlooked segments of the market, including underappreciated geographies, asset profiles, and investment amounts, where its expertise can unlock significant value.

With a focus on differentiated real estate across the residential, commercial, and private credit sectors, JLAM has built a reputation for delivering exceptional results. Since its founding in 2011, the firm has successfully deployed over $500 million in capital, developed more than 3,000 residential lots, 1,000 multifamily units, and 1 million square feet of commercial real estate.

Targeting high-growth secondary and tertiary markets across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S., JLAM leverages its expertise as a direct investor and operator to capitalize on thematic trends, market inefficiencies, and contrarian investments.

