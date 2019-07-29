JLL announces $485M sale of 5 retail assets in Northern Virginia and Maryland

MIAMI, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL announces that it has closed the $485 million sale of a portfolio of five core, grocery-anchored retail properties totaling 797,984 square feet in Northern Virginia and Maryland.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, WashREIT. First Washington Realty purchased the assets.

The portfolio, which is 97.7% leased, comprises two Alexandria, Virginia, centers, and three Maryland centers. The Virginina centers are Bradlee Shopping Center and Shoppes at Foxchase, and the Maryland centers are Gateway Overlook in Columbia, Olney Village Center in Olney and Wheaton Park Shopping Center in Wheaton. The properties house a variety of grocery anchors, including Trader Joe's, Aldi, Harris Teeter, Giant, The Fresh Market and H Mart, in addition to national retailers such as Michaels, Walgreens, T.J.Maxx, Pier 1 Imports, HomeGoods, Gold's Gym and Best Buy. The properties all reside in affluent suburbs within the metro Washington, D.C. region where annual household incomes within a three-mile radius average $126,200 and the population within the same range is more than 156,325 residents.

The JLL Capital Markets team that represented the seller included Senior Managing Director and Ho-Head of JLL's Capital Markets retail practice Daniel Finkle, executive managing director Stephen Conley, Managing Ddirector John Owendoff, Director Jordan Lex and Senior Associate Kim Flores along with JLL's M&A and Corporate Advisory team.

"This portfolio is a collection of well-operated and successful retail centers in the D.C. Metro," Finkle said. "The infill locations in affluent submarkets coupled with the solid tenant rosters have been key components of the portfolio's past performance and its future success."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether a sale, financing, repositioning, advisory or recapitalization execution. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Deal secured by Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP ("HFF") prior to being acquired by JLL on July 1, 2019. Co-brokerage services provided by Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc.

About WashREIT

WashREIT (NYSE: WRE) owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, WashREIT creates value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 26, 2019, the company's portfolio of 49 properties includes approximately five million square feet of commercial space and 6,658 multifamily apartment units. WashREIT's shares trade on the NYSE and the company currently has an enterprise value of more than $3 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, WashREIT is a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets. Learn more at http://www.washreit.com.

About First Washington Realty

First Washington Realty (FWR) is a fully integrated, national real estate investment and management firm. FWR specializes in the ownership of convenience, necessity and experience-oriented retail real estate. FWR currently owns 97 shopping centers with a value of over $4.9 billion located in 22 states and the District of Columbia. FWR's centers contain approximately 12.9 million square feet with over 2,400 tenants. For further information, visit https://www.firstwash.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 91,000 as of March 31, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

https://plus.google.com/+joneslanglasalle

Contact: Kimberly Steele

Phone: +1 713 852 3420

Email: kimberly.steele@am.jll.com

SOURCE JLL

Related Links

http://www.jll.com

