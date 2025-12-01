JLL appoints Amanda Brimmer as CFO, Leasing Advisory and Head of Corporate Development

Brimmer will drive financial performance for the Leasing Advisory business and lead strategic growth initiatives for the firm

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL announced the appointment of Amanda Brimmer as CFO, Leasing Advisory and Head of Corporate Development.

Reporting to JLL CFO Kelly Howe, Brimmer will partner with business leaders globally to drive financial growth and performance. She will also lead the identification and execution of strategic growth opportunities to strengthen JLL's market leadership position and deliver enhanced value to clients worldwide.

Amanda Brimmer, JLL

"Amanda's extensive finance, professional services and leadership experience will drive continued growth and enhance profitability," said Howe. "Her deep M&A and transformational program expertise will be invaluable in optimizing the firm's assets and capturing the competitive advantages of our global platform."

Brimmer brings more than two decades of experience from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she most recently served as Managing Director and Senior Partner. In this role, she led BCG's global Industrial Goods Private Investors and Private Equity practice and chaired BCG's Center for Illinois' Future. Her M&A expertise includes delivering more than 50 commercial diligences annually across multiple sectors.

"I'm excited to join JLL at such a dynamic time in the industry," said Brimmer. "My experience in strategic finance and M&A will help accelerate JLL's market leadership while delivering exceptional value to our clients. I look forward to partnering with teams across the organization to unlock new possibilities for sustainable growth."

Brimmer received an MBA in Finance & Strategy from the Kellogg School of Management. She currently serves as a Director for the Easterseals Serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 113,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Contact: Allison Olp

Phone: +1 312 228 3128

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL