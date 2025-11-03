JLL secures over $565M in construction financing for ultra-luxury condominium tower in Miami

Construction loan arranged for Y-Tech's The Residences at 1428 Brickell in Miami's Financial District

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL's Capital Markets group announced today that it has secured $565.35 million in construction financing for The Residences at 1428 Brickell, an ultra-luxury 70-story condominium tower in Miami's prestigious Brickell Financial District.

JLL represented the borrower, Y-Tech, in arranging the 4.25-year, floating-rate loan through JP Morgan and Sculptor.

1428 Brickell

The Residences at 1428 Brickell will feature 195 exclusive homes in two- to four-bedroom plus den floor plans, providing 1,800 to 8,900 square feet of space. Designed by world-renowned Antonio Citterio of ACPV Architects and Arquitectonica, the tower will be the first-ever high-rise residential building in the world to be partially powered by the sun, featuring a solar backbone on the west façade with over 500 photovoltaic-integrated glass panels comprising nearly 20,000 square feet of energy-producing glass. The Residences at 1428 Brickell have been thoughtfully sequenced to provide estate-inspired living with elevated experiences, privacy and lifestyle-enhancing features.

The development will offer an unprecedented 80,000 square feet of amenities dedicated exclusively to residents, including resort-level pools, a two-story Owners Club, wellness facilities and a rooftop observatory.

As of October 2025, The Residences at 1428 is 57% presold, demonstrating strong market demand for ultra-luxury product in Brickell. Unit interiors will include specialized Gaggenau appliance packages, Arclinea and Vaselli cabinetry and natural stone and marble throughout.

The development team includes ACPV Architects and Arquitectonica as architects, Coastal Construction as general contractor and Cervera Real Estate handling sales. The project broke ground in November 2024, completed the largest mat foundation pour ever executed in Brickell in September 2025, and is slated for project delivery in Q4 2028.

JLL Capital Market's Debt Advisory team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Directors Melissa Rose, Brian Gaswirth and Christopher Peck, Director Paul Adams and Associate Nicole Diaz.

"We're excited to partner with Y-Tech on this groundbreaking project that represents the future of luxury residential development in Miami," said Rose. "The strong presales performance, world-class design team and innovative sustainability features position 1428 Brickell as a landmark addition to Miami's skyline."

JLL's Capital Markets group is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The group's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The group has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom .

About Y-Tech

Y-Tech is a technology-driven real estate investment and development company that specializes in acquiring, repositioning, and developing commercial properties across major U.S. markets. The firm leverages data analytics, innovative design, and strategic partnerships to create value-driven real estate solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern tenants and communities.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Contact: Gréta Kieras, Senior Associate, Public Relations

Phone: +1 949 930 8498

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL