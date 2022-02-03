JLL appoints Christian Whitaker as Global Head of Sustainable Operations

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced the appointment of Christian Whitaker to Global Head of Sustainable Operations, where he will lead the Energy and Sustainability Services (ESS) organization, managing JLL's portfolio-wide sustainability programs for the company's investor and corporate clients. The new role reflects the company's ongoing strategy to provide a unified sustainability offering worldwide that helps clients rapidly decarbonize and reach their environmental goals.

"Christian's experience and strong track record will provide the leadership and expertise to help spearhead our Sustainable Operations capability at JLL, globally," said Guy Grainger, Global Head of Sustainability Services and ESG for JLL. "Christian and his team will work with clients to optimize their energy use and minimize their carbon footprint through innovative technology, capital strategies and operational excellence."

As the business and governments around the globe set ambitious environmental goals, JLL is building differentiated sustainability services with end-to-end solutions at scale to help the net-zero transition.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the JLL sustainability leadership team," shared Whitaker. "When I saw the full scope of JLL's vision and commitment to bring end-to-end lifecycle sustainable practices to their customers, I knew that I wanted to be a part of it."

Whitaker is based in the Washington DC-Baltimore area and has spent over 20 years in energy and sustainability leadership roles. For the last 10 years, he served in various leadership roles at Siemens' Building Technologies and Smart Infrastructure operating companies, most recently as the Global Head of Energy Services. In this role, Whitaker was responsible for product portfolio, business development and execution of Siemens' energy efficiency and sustainability businesses globally.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 95,000 as of September 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

https://www.instagram.com/jll

Contact: Jessica Wozniak

Phone: +1 312 228 3950

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL