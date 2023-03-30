JLL appoints Laura Vallis Head of Communications

Seasoned expert selected to lead world-class internal and external communications function

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced today the appointment of Laura Vallis to the role of Head of Communications. Effective April 3, she will be responsible for leading the globally integrated strategy, implementation and delivery of communications to employees, partners and external audiences. She will report to Chief Marketing Officer Siddharth Taparia and will be based in New York.

Laura Vallis, JLL

"As JLL tells the story of our renewed brand promise – See a Brighter Way – Laura's more than 20 years of communications experience will be integral in guiding how we shape our narrative," said Taparia. "Her proven forward-looking thinking will support us in differentiating the JLL story in the market, from our technology ambition and sustainability efforts to our industry expertise."

Vallis brings a broad global perspective across many industries and areas of expertise to JLL. She was most recently the first Chief Communications Officer at Manulife, where she established an integrated global communications function for the company. Previously, she was Managing Director and Global Head of Corporate Communications for Barclays' Corporate & Investment Bank. She also served as Chief of Staff to the President of Dow Jones and has extensive consumer packaged goods experience, having spent much of her early career in corporate affairs leadership roles with AB InBev.

"It's exciting to be joining JLL at a time when commercial real estate can have far reaching impact on some of the most pertinent issues of our time," said Vallis. "I can't wait to tell the story of JLL's purpose of shaping the future of real estate for a better world supported by its more than 100,000 employees globally in 80 countries."

Vallis holds an MBA from London Business School and an Honours BA from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 103,000 as of December 31, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Contact: Gayle Kantro

Phone: +1 312 228 2795

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL