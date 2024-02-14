JLL arranges $395M in financing for trophy asset in NYC's Financial District

Previously an office building, 70 Pine Street currently features 612 rental apartments, 39,075 square feet of retail space and a 165-key hotel

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL's Capital Markets group announced today that it has secured the $395 million refinancing of 70 Pine Street, a 66-story, mixed-use property with luxury multi-housing rental, retail and hotel space located in a landmarked building in the Financial District of New York City.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrowers, DTH Capital and Rose Associates, to secure financing through Goldman Sachs.

The renowned landmark property was built in 1932 originally for office use, and at the time, was the third tallest building in the world. Renovated in 2016, the property is now a state-of-the-art adaptive reuse building with 612, 100% free-market, luxury rental residences featuring hardwood floors, high-end kitchens with stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. In addition, residential amenities at 70 Pine include a 22,000-square-foot fitness center with an array of fitness equipment, two golf simulators, two bowling alleys and a screening room in the property's historic bank vault. The property also includes a children's playroom, co-working and lounge spaces.

The 165-key Mint House hotel occupies floors two through six of the property and offers spacious studio-, one- and two-bedroom apartments. With the intention to attract guests seeking longer term stays, the rooms feature fully equipped kitchens, en suite laundry in select rooms, custom-designed furniture, free wi-fi, spacious living areas and smart TVs. Most recently, Mint House at 70 Pine has ranked one of the top hotels in New York City on Trip Advisor.

The property features two world-renowned restaurants including, SAGA (two Michelin-starred) and Crown Shy (Michelin-starred), and Overstory, a World's 50 Best-rated contemporary cocktail bar. There is also a gourmet market that focuses on fresh and regionally produced goods. Other retail offerings include a beauty salon, coffee shop, and a quick-service restaurant.

Marc Ehrlich, Chief Investment Officer at Rose Associates, said, "Rose Associates and DTH Capital thank JLL, Goldman Sachs and the individual team members who assisted in this refinancing. While the current credit market has its challenges, 70 Pine drew significant interest. This property has outperformed as an asset since leasing began in 2016, and it is a shining example of a successful office to residential conversion."

70 Pine is located in the heart of the Financial District and is walking distance to eight subway lines, providing seamless access to all major employment centers throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and New Jersey. Residents are able to commute to Midtown Manhattan in under 15 minutes with express train service to Grand Central and Penn Station. 70 Pine is situated five blocks from the Wall Street water ferry, which provides access to Dumbo, Williamsburg, Long Island City, East 34th Street and several other stops along the Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan waterfront.

JLL's Capital Markets Debt Advisory Team was led by Senior Managing Director Christopher Peck and Managing Director Geoff Goldstein and Vice President Christopher Pratt.

"Rose Associates and DTH Capital are amongst the most experienced sponsors in the industry, and their market-leading redevelopment of this iconic property presented lenders with a spectacular opportunity in New York's strong luxury housing market. It was a pleasure to work with all parties to close the transaction," said Peck.

JLL's Capital Markets group is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

About DTH Capital

DTH Capital is an experienced developer and owner manager of real estate focused on the conversion and management of historic office properties into residential apartments in New York City. DTH has developed and managed a 2.6 million square foot multi-unit rental apartment portfolio comprising four landmark properties (2,218) apartments in Manhattan's Financial District. DTH Capital was initially formed with the US real estate assets of Eastbridge Group, a family holding company based in Luxembourg, before partnering in 2013 with Belgian operated AG Real Estate. Eastbridge Group manages DTH Capital and is focused on long-term value creation through strategic vision and premier operations.

About Rose Associates Incorporated

Established in 1925, Rose Associates is a premier real estate firm specializing in multifamily rental properties in New York City and the tristate area. Focused on the development, acquisition and management of the highest quality assets, the firm is currently developing six properties in the New York City metropolitan area. Rose's management platform incorporates state-of-the-art services to maximize revenue and enhance asset value, ensuring that Rose properties consistently outperform the market. Under the leadership of CEO and President Amy Rose, the firm is a certified Women's Business Enterprise that is currently pursuing a diverse and aggressive growth strategy.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 105,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Contact: Jenna Sharp, Associate, Public Relations

Phone: +1 214 394-3356

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL