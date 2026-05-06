Trinity Investments and UBS Asset Management complete refinancing of premier, 1,000-key South Florida resort property

MIAMI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL's Hotels & Hospitality group announced today that it has arranged $600 million in financing for The Diplomat Beach Resort, a beachfront resort with 1,000 guest rooms in Hollywood, Florida.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between real estate funds managed by Trinity Investments and funds managed by UBS Asset Management's Global Real Assets business, to secure the floating-rate loan through JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Citi. The interest-only loan was structured as a single-asset, single-borrower CMBS transaction.

JLL arranges $600M refinancing for The Diplomat Beach Resort

JLL was also involved in the 2023 sale of the resort to Trinity and funds advised by Credit Suisse Asset Management (since acquired by UBS), which represented the third largest single-asset hotel sale ever in the U.S. at the time, and led the previous financing in 2024. The refinancing follows a comprehensive $80 million renovation program completed jointly by the ownership group and Hilton to convert the property to the Signia by Hilton brand and elevate the guest experience.

The Diplomat Beach Resort features 1,000 guest rooms and suites and more than 200,000 square feet of integrated meeting and events space. The property consists of a twin-spired, 36-story tower containing the hotel rooms, a 15,000-square-foot spa, six restaurants and bars plus multiple pools and cascading waterfalls. Additionally, the property is situated on 10 acres of Atlantic Ocean beachfront offering kayaking, paddleboarding and jet ski rentals.

The Diplomat Beach Resort is ideally located between the two most significant airports in South Florida, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (10 minutes) and Miami International Airport (30 minutes), affording the resort unparalleled access to guests from major markets throughout the U.S., Latin America and Europe.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team representing the borrower was led by Americas CEO Kevin Davis, Managing Director Mike Huth, Vice President Wyatt Krapf and Analysts Jade Lewin and Malia Buljat.

"This refinancing reflects the strength of the debt capital markets for premier hospitality assets in high-performing lodging markets," Davis said. "We are seeing continued lender appetite for hotel investments, especially for properties that demonstrate quality, strategic positioning and solid fundamentals. The Diplomat checks all those boxes, and we were able to secure financing that recognizes the value Trinity and UBS have created through their renovation program and operational excellence."

JLL's Capital Markets group is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The group's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients, including investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, M&A and corporate finance, loan sales, equity & fund placement, net lease, derivative advisory and energy & infrastructure advisory. The group has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

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About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of March 31, 2026. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com.

About Trinity Investments

Trinity is a global hospitality investment platform with a 30-year track record of acquiring, repositioning, and operating high-quality lodging assets in world-class markets. The firm is headquartered in Miami with offices in Los Angeles, London, and Honolulu, and has deployed more than $10 billion across the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Japan. Trinity's strategy leverages deep sector expertise, long-standing brand and operating relationships, and a disciplined, hands-on approach to value creation. For more information, please visit www.trinityinvestments.com. For updates on Trinity's investment activity, follow Trinity on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/trinityinvestments/.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages $7 trillion of invested assets as of the fourth quarter of 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

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SOURCE JLL