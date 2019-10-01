JLL awarded for Excellence in Health & Well-Being

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been honored with a platinum award by the National Business Group on Health for providing one of the best workforce health and employee well-being organizational initiatives in the nation. JLL received the award for its progressive and holistic well-being strategy with proven results. This marks the second year JLL received the award.

"The health and well-being of our employees is a top priority at JLL," said Mary Bilbrey, Global Chief HR Officer, JLL. "This includes our work environment, emphasis on work-life balance and the numerous health incentives we provide. We are proud that JLL has won this award and it confirms our commitment to this important part of our workplace culture."

JLL's well-being programs include a proven diabetes reversal initiative that helps employees with weight management and lifestyle changes to improve or eliminate their condition. They also include a Health Champion network of more than 250 volunteers that host a wide range of activities including meditation courses, flu shot events, subsidized running events, health education classes and more. The firm's Health Rewards Program awards employees up to $725 per year for meeting biometric screening targets, attending an annual preventative doctor visit and completing a fitness challenge, among other activities. JLL also provides gym discounts, standing desks and several other well-being workplace benefits.

Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health, a non-profit association of more than 440 large U.S. employers, commented: "Our annual awards recognize organizations that promote the overall well-being of their employees and families. JLL is among an elite group of employers who recognize the positive impact a culture inclusive of well-being can have on their employees' productivity and engagement. We congratulate them."

Winners of the 2019 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being awards were honored in one of three categories: Platinum, for organizations who have recognized a connection between workforce well-being and key business outcomes and implemented a strategy with demonstrated results across several dimensions of well-being; Gold, for organizations with a strong commitment to holistic well-being and related metrics; and Silver, for organizations with emerging well-being strategies, often with a focus on physical health.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies

FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies

The Drucker Institute's Management Top 250

JUST 100 (America's Most JUST Companies)

Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity

Best Employers for Diversity Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators

Working Mother 100 Best Companies

NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity

ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of nearly 92,000 as of June 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com .

