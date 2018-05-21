JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500

CHICAGO, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today that it rose 35 spots to 356 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list, which ranks the 500 largest companies based in the United States by total revenue for their respective fiscal years. The move places JLL among the companies that made the biggest moves up. JLL's annual total revenue reached a record high of $7.9 billion in 2017 (or $14.5 billion recast to reflect the adoption of ASC 606*, unaudited, which took place after the list was compiled).

"The constant commitment to teamwork and excellent client service shown by our 83,500 people around the world, supported by our substantial investments in the best new technology and data, underpin JLL's strong continued growth momentum," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "We are proud of our progress on the Fortune 500 and excited by our Beyond strategic vision to drive growth into the next decade."

JLL continues to be recognized for its performance, ethics and commitment to being an employer of choice. It was named one of Fortune's 2018 Most Admired Companies, a World's Most Ethical Company by Ethisphere for the 11th consecutive year and one of LinkedIn's 2018 Top Companies.

For more news, research and information from JLL, please visit: www.jll.com.

* JLL adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"), a new U.S. GAAP accounting standard, in the first quarter of 2018. In accordance with ASC 606, JLL recast its FY 2017 results for comparability. As of the issuance of this news release, the recast FY 2017 results are unaudited.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 83,500 as of March 31, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

