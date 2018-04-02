JLL earns ENERGY STAR® honor for seventh straight year

CHICAGO, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) has received the 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR. JLL's accomplishments will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 2018.

"JLL is focused on what is good for business and for a sustainable future," said Maureen Ehrenberg, President, Global Integrated Facility Management, JLL. "We have an ability and a responsibility to make a positive impact on the world in which we live, and we're honored to be recognized again by ENERGY STAR with this award."

The 2018 Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed upon companies and other organizations demonstrating continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the ENERGY STAR program. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes and buildings in the commercial, industrial and public sectors.

"The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money and reduce air emissions," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.

For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity while achieving broad emissions reductions.

The ENERGY STAR award is the most recent industry accolade JLL has received. Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

Dow Jones Sustainability Index, North America , second year in a row

, second year in a row LinkedIn Top Companies, third year in a row

Working Mother 100 Best Companies

100 Best Companies Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, fourth year in a row

2018 Military Friendly® Employer, Victory Media

BLACK ENTERPRISE's 2018 50 Best Companies for Diversity

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. A Fortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2017, JLL had revenue of $7.9 billion; managed 4.6 billion square feet, or 423 million square meters; and completed investment sales, acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $170 billion. At the end of 2017, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 82,000. As of December 31, 2017, LaSalle had $58.1 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

https://plus.google.com/+joneslanglasalle

Contact: William Polk Phone: +1 312 228 3943 Email: William.Polk@am.jll.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-earns-energy-star-honor-for-seventh-straight-year-300622282.html

SOURCE JLL

Related Links

http://www.joneslanglasalle.com

