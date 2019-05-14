JLL, Feeding America® and ezCater reach milestone in fight against hunger

CHICAGO, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to combat hunger, JLL (NYSE: JLL) has provided more than 500,000 meals for people in need, halfway to its goal to create 1 million meals. JLL and online catering marketplace ezCater achieved the milestone through their CaterCares collaboration, which benefits Feeding America®, the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S. CaterCares converts a percentage of online catering sales to cash donations for local food banks around the country.

JLL employees teaming up with St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix.

"We're committed to being a positive force in the communities where we operate," said Jay Koster, JLL Group Head of Americas Capital Markets & Investor Services, where CaterCares initially took root in 2016. "Our employees, tenants, clients and friends have rallied around CaterCares to help tackle the problem of hunger. It's a thrill to see this program continue to thrive, and we encourage any organization – whether they're affiliated with JLL or not – to join in this effort."

CaterCares makes it possible for people to do good while also making it easier to order business catering. The program combines the reach of JLL, which provides property and facility management services for 1.5 billion square feet of commercial real estate space, with the power of ezCater's online ordering platform, which connects businesspeople nationwide with more than 61,000 restaurants and caterers. Using the free platform, a typical $250 catering order provides approximately 100 meals that are distributed locally through Feeding America's nationwide network of over 200 food banks.

Anyone can participate by ordering meals at www.catercares.com. Through June 15, 2019, first-time customers who use code 500kmeals30 on their weekday delivery order of $100 or more will generate a $30 donation, equivalent to 300 meals, to local Feeding America food banks.

Roughly 40 million Americans struggle with hunger, including more than 12 million children. With companies spending more than $20 billion each year on catering, the opportunity to help is significant.

CaterCares was born from a JLL employee with the passion to mobilize corporate America in the fight against hunger. Since then, JLL has organized volunteer events at Feeding America food banks in cities including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix and St. Paul. Learn more about the company's efforts to fight hunger and how to get involved here.

JLL and its employees share the ambition of Building a Better Tomorrow, and the company regularly receives recognition for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. In the last year, JLL has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a World's Most Admired Company by FORTUNE and one of America's Best Employers by Forbes, among many other national and global awards.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 91,000 as of March 31, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

