JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Huntsville Alabama Retail Center

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with approximately $7 billion in portfolio equity and debt investments, announced today the acquisition of Westbury Square, a community retail center in an established submarket of Huntsville, AL, for a purchase price of approximately $32 million.

The center totals approximately 115,000 square feet and is 100% leased to a diverse mix of retail tenants, including two national, value-driven retailers, with a weighted average lease term of six years. Located in the well-established South Huntsville submarket, the property is situated on a main thoroughfare near several neighborhood amenities such as hospitals, parks and schools which drive traffic to the center, with convenient access by both eastbound and westbound traffic. Huntsville, with continued economic development in the aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing industries, has become an economic engine for north Alabama and the broader region. The region boasts a combination of affordable living, quality education, and high paying jobs which continues to attract new residents.

"Westbury Square is a strategic addition to our retail portfolio," said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. "As core real estate investors, we target retail centers with strong demographics, favorable operating fundamentals and credit-worthy tenant lineups. Westbury Square has a strong tenant roster with impressive tenure and is well-positioned in a submarket with limited vacancy, making it an attractive investment for us."

Retail real estate has been a mainstay in the JLL Income Property Trust portfolio since its inception in 2012. As of November 30, 2025, retail investments comprised 12% of the total $7 billion portfolio, with $765 million in assets across 15 retail properties.

JLL INCOME PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX),

JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing residential, industrial, grocery-anchored retail, healthcare and office properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

ABOUT LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT | INVESTING TODAY. FOR TOMORROW.

LaSalle Investment Management, a subsidiary of JLL, is a globally integrated, diverse real estate investment manager. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$88.5 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q2 2025. LaSalle's client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a diverse range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

