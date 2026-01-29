JLL Income Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Distributions

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX; ZIPIBX; ZIPSAX; ZIPZAX; ZIPDBX) with approximately $7 billion in portfolio equity and debt investments, today announced the income tax treatment of its distributions paid in 2025. For the tax year ended December 31, 2025, approximately 18 percent of the distributions paid will qualify as non-dividend distribution or return of capital (box 3 on Form 1099) and approximately 82 percent of distributions paid will qualify as tax advantaged long-term capital gain (box 2a).

"Since JLL Income Property Trust's inception in 2012, one of our primary objectives has been to be a source of durable and growing distributions," said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. "In addition to providing 9 distribution increases over our 13-year history, we also seek to maximize the tax efficiency of our distributions and deliver tax-advantaged distributions to our stockholders. We have placed careful focus on optimizing our REIT structure to provide the most benefit for our investors, and are proud that over the last 13 years, 100% of our distributions have been characterized as either return of capital or long-term capital gain."

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class A stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2025:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share (1)

Capital Gain Income (2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gains 3/25/2025

3/28/2025

$ 0.13315

$ 0.10892

81.8 %

$ 0.02423 18.2 %

$ 0.06818 6/24/2025

6/27/2025

0.13271

0.10856

81.8 %

0.02415 18.2 %

0.06796 9/23/2025

9/26/2025

0.13289

0.10870

81.8 %

0.02419 18.2 %

0.06805 12/23/2025

12/29/2025

0.13272

0.10856

81.8 %

0.02416 18.2 %

0.06796 Total





$ 0.53147

$ 0.43474

81.8 %

$ 0.09673 18.2 %

$ 0.27215





(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.85%. (2) Capital gains income include 62.6% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class M stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2025:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share (1)

Capital Gain Income (2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gains 3/25/2025

3/28/2025

$ 0.14894

$ 0.12183

81.8 %

$ 0.02711 18.2 %

$ 0.07627 6/24/2025

6/27/2025

0.14887

0.12178

81.8 %

0.02709 18.2 %

0.07623 9/23/2025

9/26/2025

0.14885

0.12176

81.8 %

0.02709 18.2 %

0.07622 12/23/2025

12/29/2025

0.14877

0.12169

81.8 %

0.02708 18.2 %

0.07618 Total





$ 0.59543

$ 0.48706

81.8 %

$ 0.10837 18.2 %

$ 0.30490





(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30%. (2) Capital gains income include 62.6% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class A-I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2025:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share (1)

Capital Gain Income (2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gains 3/25/2025

3/28/2025

$ 0.14891

$ 0.12181

81.8 %

$ 0.02710 18.2 %

$ 0.07625 6/24/2025

6/27/2025

0.14850

0.12147

81.8 %

0.02703 18.2 %

0.07604 9/23/2025

9/26/2025

0.14894

0.12183

81.8 %

0.02711 18.2 %

0.07627 12/23/2025

12/29/2025

0.14890

0.12180

81.8 %

0.02710 18.2 %

0.07625 Total





$ 0.59525

$ 0.48691

81.8 %

$ 0.10834 18.2 %

$ 0.30481





(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30%. (2) Capital gains income include 62.6% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class M-I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2025:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share

Capital Gain Income (1)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gains 3/25/2025

3/28/2025

$ 0.15750

$ 0.12884

81.8 %

$ 0.02867 18.2 %

$ 0.08065 6/24/2025

6/27/2025

0.15750

0.12884

81.8 %

0.02867 18.2 %

0.08065 9/23/2025

9/26/2025

0.15750

0.12884

81.8 %

0.02867 18.2 %

0.08065 12/23/2025

12/29/2025

0.15750

0.12884

81.8 %

0.02867 18.2 %

0.08065 Total





$ 0.63000

$ 0.51534

81.8 %

$ 0.11466 18.2 %

$ 0.32260





(1) Capital gains income include 62.6% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2025:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share

Capital Gain Income (1)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gains 12/23/2025

12/29/2025

$ 0.15750

$ 0.12884

81.8 %

$ 0.02867 18.2 %

$ 0.08065 Total





$ 0.15750

$ 0.12884

81.8 %

$ 0.02867 18.2 %

$ 0.08065





(1) Capital gains income include 62.6% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class N stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2025:

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share

Capital Gain Income (1)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gains 3/25/2025

3/28/2025

$ 0.15750

$ 0.12884

81.8 %

$ 0.02867 18.2 %

$ 0.08065 6/24/2025

6/27/2025

0.15750

0.12884

81.8 %

0.02867 18.2 %

0.08065 9/23/2025

9/26/2025

0.15750

0.12884

81.8 %

0.02867 18.2 %

0.08065 12/23/2025

12/29/2025

0.15750

0.12884

81.8 %

0.02867 18.2 %

0.08065 Total





$ 0.63000

$ 0.51534

81.8 %

$ 0.11466 18.2 %

$ 0.32260





(1) Capital gains income include 62.6% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class S stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2025:

Record Date

Payment

Date

Net Distribution

per share (1)

Capital Gain Income (2)

Return of Capital

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gains 12/23/2025

12/29/2025

$ 0.14651

$ 0.11985

81.8 %

$ 0.02666 18.2 %

$ 0.07502 Total





$ 0.14651

$ 0.11985

81.8 %

$ 0.02666 18.2 %

$ 0.07502





(1) Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.85%. (2) Capital gains income include 62.6% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The dollar amount reported on each investor's respective 1099-DIV will depend on the total amount of distributions received throughout the year which can be affected by the share class held and the length of time the shares were owned. This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the company's tax filings and may be subject to adjustment.

The income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of release. The company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the company's distributions. Tax treatment of distributions is dependent on a number of factors and there is no guarantee that future distributions will qualify as a non-dividend distribution, return of capital or long-term capital gain.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that owns a growing portfolio of real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

JLL INCOME PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX; ZIPIBX; ZIPSAX; ZIPZAX; ZIPDBX),

JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing residential, industrial, grocery-anchored retail, healthcare and office properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

ABOUT LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT | INVESTING TODAY. FOR TOMORROW.

LaSalle Investment Management, a subsidiary of JLL, is a globally integrated, diverse real estate investment manager. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$86.4 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q3 2025. LaSalle's client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a diverse range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

Forward Looking Statements and Future Results

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

CONTACTS:

Michael Gelobter Doug Allen LaSalle Investment Management Dukas Linden Public Relations Email: [email protected] Telephone: +1 646 722 6530

Email: [email protected]

