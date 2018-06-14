JLL names Alan Tse general counsel

CHICAGO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has appointed Alan Tse Global General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective June 27. A distinguished attorney and leader with extensive experience in companies with global operations, he will be responsible for JLL's legal and compliance functions. Tse succeeds Mark Ohringer, who is retiring from JLL, and will be located in the company's Chicago office.

JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich JLL Global General Counsel Alan Tse

"Alan's experience in establishing strategically aligned legal functions for companies undergoing rapid change and transformation makes him an excellent leader to support JLL's growth consistent with our Beyond strategy," stated Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "He also will be instrumental in guiding our legal and compliance teams to continue to uphold our values and high standards."

Tse is currently general counsel, corporate secretary and an executive committee member at Petco, the San Diego-based retailer with 26,000 employees in more than 1,500 locations, and revenues of over $4.5 billion last year. Prior to joining Petco, he served as general counsel and an executive committee member at Churchill Downs, following a role as general counsel at LG Electronics Mobilecomm.

Tse is also co-founder and a board director of the Asian American Legal Foundation, and a board director and executive committee member of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC). He earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from the University of California at Berkeley.

"JLL's growth in recent years has been nothing short of impressive and is only surpassed by its reputation for integrity and business ethics," stated Tse. "I am honored to be able to contribute to JLL's growth and continued ethical practices in the years to come."

Ohringer's contribution to JLL's growth and success during his 15-year tenure at JLL was influential and wide-ranging. He provided astute global leadership and direction for JLL's legal and compliance teams, including shaping and guiding the company's award-winning Ethics Everywhere program. During his time with JLL, the legal function earned a number of accolades, including being named Best In-House Legal Department in the Real Estate Sector by The Legal 500 in 2015, and one of the Top Innovators in the Legal Profession by Inside Counsel in 2014.



"We thank Mark for his excellent stewardship and considerable contribution, and wish him a very happy, active and rewarding retirement," continued Ulbrich.

