JLL names Patrick Saade Head of Global Hotels Desk

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL today announced the appointment of Patrick Saade as Head of the JLL Hotels & Hospitality group Global Hotels Desk. Patrick joins the global Hotels & Hospitality leadership team that includes William Duffey in EMEA, Nihat Ercan in Asia Pacific and Kevin Davis in the Americas.

The Global Hotels Desk specialises in coordinating international capital by connecting interested investors with Hotels & Hospitality assets and portfolios for sale. This dedicated team serves as a liaison between offshore investors and the global market, ensuring a seamless process for sourcing, pitching and selling hotel deals. With a strong emphasis on building and maintaining relationships, the Global Hotels Desk advisory team operates in more than 10 markets matching investment opportunities with the right capital to facilitate successful transactions.

Richard Bloxam, Global CEO Capital Markets, commented, "JLL has been the market leader in global hotel transactions. Together, our teams worldwide have advised on more than $170 billion in hotels transactions since the inception of the group in 1999*. The appointment of Patrick Saade to lead our Global Hotels Desk reflects his exceptional contribution and contacts, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to connecting clients with capital."

Patrick Saade, Head of the Global Hotels Desk, commented, "Throughout my 13 years with JLL's Hotels and Hospitality Group, I am proud to have witnessed first-hand our team's unwavering commitment to be the leading advisor in hotels and hospitality real estate. The future of the hospitality sector looks bright, with investors actively seeking dynamic opportunities. With our global reach, connectivity and experience, our team is committed to shaping the future of real estate and delivering exceptional results for our clients."

*Co-brokered deals were manually split and data pertains to single-asset sales and portfolios $5M+ (excluding casinos). Due to FX rate fluctuations, our transaction volume may differ from third-party resources, such as RCA, REA, and Costar.

