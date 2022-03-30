JLL Names Scott Einberger Investor Relations Officer

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today the promotion of Scott Einberger to the firm's Investor Relations Officer effective April 1. Reporting to CFO Karen Brennan, he will be responsible for communicating JLL's strategic priorities and interacting with shareholders and the broader financial community. Einberger succeeds Chris Stent, who is transitioning to a part-time advisory role.

Einberger joined JLL in September 2021 as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, with extensive finance leadership experience including his most recent role as Director of Investor Relations at US Foods (NYSE: USFD). He previously held a number of increasingly senior positions across controllership and corporate finance in his 17 years at that company and four years in prior roles.

"With his experience at JLL and other companies, Scott is in a great position to expand the investor relations program Chris has built," said Brennan. "I look forward to working with Scott as we begin to report our financial results under our new business segments and further enhance our relationships with shareholders and analysts."

Einberger has an MBA in Accounting and Finance from Loyola University Chicago and a bachelor's degree in Finance and Business Management from the University of Colorado Boulder. He is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

"I welcome the opportunity to lead JLL's investor relations program and value the expertise and advice that Chris will continue to provide," said Einberger. "JLL is a world class organization with a strong commitment to corporate values and sustainability. I look forward to interacting with our shareholders as we shape the future of real estate for a better world."

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 98,000 as of December 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll

https://www.instagram.com/jll

Contact: Jessica Wozniak

Phone: +1 312 228 3950

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL-IR