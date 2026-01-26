JLL to Host 2026 Investor Briefing

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) has announced plans to host its next Investor Briefing on Thursday, March 12, 2026 in New York.

During the event, Christian Ulbrich, Chief Executive Officer & President, Kelly Howe, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of JLL's global leadership will introduce JLL's new multi-year strategy and longer-term financial targets.

The live webcast will commence at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time with a series of presentations as well as a panel discussion and Q&A session. The webcast will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Additional details, including a link to register for the live webcast of the event, are now available on JLL's Investor Relations website. Advanced registration for the webcast is encouraged.

To ensure connection for the full event, we recommend joining at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. The webcast replay will be available following the event on the Investor Relations website.

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: [email protected].

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 113,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Contact: Allison Olp

Phone: +1 312 228 3128

Email: [email protected]

