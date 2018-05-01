JLL one of America's Best Employers according to Forbes

CHICAGO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named JLL (NYSE: JLL) to its 2018 list of America's Best Employers. The recognition, which JLL has received for the fourth consecutive year, assesses employee satisfaction across 500 large companies.

"We're honored to again be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers," said Greg O'Brien, CEO of the Americas at JLL. "We want all of our colleagues in the U.S. and around the world to be able to achieve their personal and professional ambitions, and this recognition shows we're having success in that effort."

JLL is committed to helping its 82,000 employees achieve their ambitions. Watch Dave’s story, and see more employee ambitions on ambitions.jll.com.

To compile the Forbes list, 30,000 employees were surveyed at companies with more than 5,000 staff members. Respondents were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer to someone else on a scale of zero to 10. They were also asked to name employers that stand out either negatively or positively in their industry.

The top companies represent 25 different industries, and JLL ranked first among commercial real estate firms in the Business Services and Supplies category.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

LinkedIn Top Companies, third year in a row

Working Mother 100 Best Companies

100 Best Companies Fortune 2018 World's Most Admired Companies

2018 World's Most Admired Companies Ethisphere Institute's World's Most Ethical Companies, 11 th year in a row

year in a row National Association for Female Executives Top Companies for Executive Women, third year in a row

Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, fourth year in a row

2018 Military Friendly® Employer, Victory Media

BLACK ENTERPRISE's 2018 50 Best Companies for Diversity

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. A Fortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2017, JLL had revenue of $7.9 billion; managed 4.6 billion square feet, or 423 million square meters; and completed investment sales, acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $170 billion. At the end of 2017, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 82,000. As of December 31, 2017, LaSalle had $58.1 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

