JLL secures $300M refinancing for Omni Nashville Hotel

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL's Capital Markets group announced today it has arranged a $300 million refinancing for the Omni Nashville Hotel, an 800-key luxury hotel in downtown Nashville.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, TRT Holdings, Inc., to secure a fixed-rate, seven-year loan through a U.S.-based insurance company and AllianceBernstein Commercial Real Estate Debt, in its capacity as advisor to Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company.

The 21-story Omni Nashville Hotel opened in 2013 and features over 80,000 square feet of meeting space, including Nashville's largest hotel ballroom at 23,800 square feet. The LEED Silver certified property offers multiple dining options like Bob's Steak & Chop House, Kitchen Notes and Barlines, as well as a 5,500-square-foot Mokara spa, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Located at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way South, the hotel is seamlessly integrated with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and sits across from the 2.1 million-square-foot Music City Center convention facility. The property benefits from Nashville's booming tourism and corporate sectors, with over 14 million annual visitors and major employers expanding in the market.

The JLL Debt Advisory team was led by Hotels & Hospitality Group Americas CEO Kevin Davis, Senior Managing Directors Whit Johnson and Jim Curtin, Managing Director Mike Huth, Director Shalin Patel, Associate Luke Rogers and Analyst Nick Warta.

"The Omni Nashville exemplifies the strength of Nashville's hospitality market, consistently ranking at the top of its competitive set for RevPAR," said Davis. "With its irreplaceable location next to Music City Center and high-quality amenities, the property is well-positioned to continue its market-leading performance as Nashville experiences tremendous growth in both leisure and business travel demand."

