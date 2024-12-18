JLL secures $357.8M acquisition financing for industrial portfolio

The fully leased 5.5M SF industrial portfolio spans four states

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL 's Capital Markets group announced today that it has arranged $357.8 million in acquisition financing for MDH F3 Arctic Portfolio, a 5.5-million-square-foot, 100% leased industrial portfolio located in South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Texas.

JLL represented the borrower, MDH Partners, to secure the loan through Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and Capital One, N.A. via a balance sheet execution.

The portfolio includes eight assets across 12 state-of-the-art buildings, ranging from 140,300 to 1,034,200 square feet, with an average clear height of 34 feet. The properties feature ample dock doors, trailer parking and car parking to accommodate high-volume distribution operations. Tenants are all strongly credit-rated, national household brands, and represent a diverse mix of industries including automotive, e-commerce, food and beverage and home goods.

The portfolio spans key metros including Houston, Texas; Austin, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Greenville, South Carolina; and Middletown, Pennsylvania. These locations offer superior connectivity to major transportation networks and dense population centers, enhancing the portfolio's strategic value for tenants engaged in regional and national distribution.

The JLL Debt Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Directors Chris Drew, Michael Cosby and Ryan Ade, Managing Director Brian Gaswirth, Director Jimmy Calvo and Analyst Nicole Barba. Nathan Balmes and Michael Loffredo led the debt execution on MDH's team.

"This financing represents a significant milestone for MDH Partners as they continue to expand their industrial footprint across high-growth markets," said Drew. "The institutional sponsorship, strong tenant roster, strategic locations and quality of the assets made this an attractive opportunity for lenders in today's capital markets environment."

"The Arctic Portfolio was compiled through five individual acquisitions between August and October, collectively marking the beginning of the investment of MDH Fund 3," said Nathan Balmes of MDH Partners. "JLL has once again facilitated a seamless execution aligning our debt strategy with our portfolio investment strategy, and we are excited to expand our relationship with Wells Fargo and Capital One. We expect to remain active in acquiring and developing in 2025, targeting high-quality industrial assets in dynamic markets."

JLL's Capital Markets group is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

About MDH Partners

MDH Partners is an Atlanta-based real estate investment company managing its discretionary funds targeting industrial real estate across the United States on behalf of its institutional investors. Founded in 2005 as the successor to a fifty-year-old local real estate development company, MDH Partners has led and/or participated in over $7 billion (90 million square feet) of acquisitions, developments, and asset management as an advisor and investor. For more information, visit www.mdhpartners.com .

