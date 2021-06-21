JLL To Host Investor Webcast Focused on Sustainability

CHICAGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) today announced a webcast for investors featuring a conversation with Richard Batten, Global Chief Sustainability Officer; Ingrid Jacobs, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion; and Cynthia Curtis, SVP, Global Sustainability. The webcast is in conjunction with Goldman Sachs, as part of GS SUSTAIN, on Tuesday, June 29, at 10 a.m. CDT.

The link to register for the webcast can be accessed at the Investor Relations website: ir.jll.com. Registration is open throughout the call. However, to ensure connection for the full event, connecting at least 10 minutes before the start of the call is recommended.

The webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event on the Investor Relations website.

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: [email protected].

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of March 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Connect with us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll

https://www.facebook.com/jll

https://twitter.com/jll



SOURCE JLL-IR

Related Links

http://www.ir.jll.com

