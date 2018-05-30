JLL's CEO comments on LaSalle's double acquisition from Aviva Investors

LONDON and CHICAGO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Investment Management, the global real estate investment manager, today announced it has entered into agreements to acquire the Real Estate Multi-Manager business of Aviva Investors, and full ownership of the management of the Encore+ fund. LaSalle's press release is linked here.

Following LaSalle's announcement, JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich commented: "These are exciting and significant additions to the breadth and strength of LaSalle's global investment management platform, which is an important part of the broader JLL group. The Aviva Real Estate Multi-Manager business provides an ideal fit with LaSalle existing capabilities and the Encore+ fund also has an outstanding track record. These acquisitions mark the latest step in JLL's broader Beyond strategic vision for strong and sustained growth into the next decade."

Mr. Ulbrich continued: "My congratulations to Jeff Jacobson and the whole team at LaSalle. We look forward to welcoming Ed Casal and his colleagues into the wider JLL family when these deals close later in the year."

LaSalle, which is a wholly-owned and operationally independent subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL), is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers with $60 billion of assets under management prior to today's announcement.

Note for editors: For further information, please refer to today's full press release from LaSalle linked here http://www.lasalle.com/company/news/lasalle-makes-double-acquisition-from-aviva-investors.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 83,500 as of March 31, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com .

