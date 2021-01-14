LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLo Beauty, the luxurious skincare collection infused with the expertise and experience of Jennifer Lopez and developed by Ascendant Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Guthy-Renker and BRX GR LLC, is now available at Sephora, the brand's exclusive bricks-and-mortar retailer.

"I'm so excited that JLo Beauty is now at Sephora," said Jennifer Lopez, Founder of JLo Beauty. "Sephora is the ultimate beauty destination for all ages, which makes them such a valuable partner – They speak to everyone, and I designed my skincare line to do the same."

"Sephora is thrilled to partner with JLo Beauty and continue our commitment to bringing innovative, differentiated products to our clients," said Priya Venkatesh, SVP, Merchandising, Skincare & Hair at Sephora. "With its unique ingredient story, and powerful founder behind it, JLo Beauty helps make healthy, glowing skin more accessible. We are so excited to introduce this brand to our clients and know that it will be a wonderful addition to our skincare assortment."

Conceived by Jennifer, grounded in science, the eight-piece Jlo Beauty collection reflects two years of product development and over 100 reformulations until the result was finally worthy of her name. Starring Jennifer's favorite glow serum and wonder cream, JLo Beauty improves the look and feel of skin, uncovering ageless beauty and limitless glow.

JLo Beauty launches at Sephora and on sephora.com on January 14, 2021.

About JLo Beauty

JLo Beauty was developed by Ascendant Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Guthy-Renker Enterprises LLC and BRX GR LLC. Featuring eight luxurious products, the skincare collection is infused with the expertise and insights of Jennifer Lopez: an iconic star known for her healthy-looking, glowing skin.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 500 stores across the Americas, as well as over 600 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs.

