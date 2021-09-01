JMA Wireless, Running On AWS, To Provide New Campus Private Wireless Network To Carnegie Mellon's Living Edge Lab

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JMA Wireless (JMA) announced today the completion of a new private wireless network for Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) that will use Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to power ongoing research and innovation in CMU's Living Edge Labs.

The Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)-based wireless system is powered by an end-to-end solution that covers multiple areas across the campus. At the heart of the solution is JMA's XRAN virtualized RAN software and the Druid Software core operating on AWS Snowball Edge. A fiber network connecting JMA's Cell Hub outdoor CBRS radios around the campus along with JMA's directional CBRS antennas deployed by Crown Castle completed the solution. JMA and AWS collaborated to define and build the solution for CMU, which uses AWS Snowball Edge as a compute engine for cloud core and an environment to deploy edge applications research as part of the Living Edge Lab.

The Living Edge Lab is led by the Edge Computing Research Team of Professor Mahadev Satyanarayanan (aka Satya) at CMU in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is a resource of the Open Edge Computing Initiative.

"We are delighted to see the performance and power of the virtualized wireless system put in place here at CMU," said Professor Satya. "We now have the most state-of-the-art wireless technology in the industry right here where we do cutting-edge research."

"Advancing wireless knowledge and capability is an urgent priority for our country, and we consider it an honor that our advanced software solution, XRAN, is at the heart of this prestigious university's research," said Joe Constantine, Chief Technology Officer of JMA Wireless.

"This is another industry-forging deployment in our growing relationship with JMA, and a testament to the strength of our ongoing collaboration," said Robin Harwani, Head of Global Telecom Industry Solutions at AWS. "Customers at universities globally have asked for private 4G and 5G reference architecture for technology research in 5G and for better connectivity on their campuses, and we are excited that this solution is designed to help achieve this objective."

The newly installed network covers much of the CMU campus, a public park area known as Schenley Plaza, and an urban shopping district on Walnut Street. The system immediately hit its performance goals and allowed the team to begin innovating new wireless edge applications and solutions.

With XRAN, CMU is getting the benefit of many years of development and field hardening. A 100% software solution that operates on a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) server, XRAN is the foundation of next-generation wireless networks and enables CMU to easily update to add 5G, ORAN, and other cutting-edge technology to their Living Edge Labs.

About JMA

A disruptive force in the wireless industry, JMA is restoring U.S. leadership in wireless technology at a critical time in the transition to 5G. Based in Syracuse, New York, JMA makes the world's most advanced software-based 5G platform, which it designs, codes, and manufactures in the United States. JMA's cutting-edge technology—most notably a revolutionary software solution called XRAN—is ushering in a new era of innovation and connectivity for businesses, workers, and ultimately consumers. For more information, visit jmawireless.com.

