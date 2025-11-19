JMGO Black Friday 2025: the Best Chance to Grab a Premium 4K Projector

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, today announced its Black Friday 2025 offers, with select projectors available on Amazon. This promotion provides consumers with an easy way to enjoy immersive, big-screen experiences from the comfort of home.

N1S 4K: One of the Most Powerful Smart 4K Projectors under $800 price range

Recognized as one of the most powerful smart 4K projectors under $800, the JMGO N1S 4K combines portability with high-performance visuals. Weighing only 2.2 kg, it's designed for users who value both mobility and cinematic quality.

Powered by JMGO's MALC™ Triple Laser Engine, the N1S 4K delivers 110% BT.2020 wide color gamut and 4K HDR clarity. Its rotating gimbal and real-time autofocus allow effortless projection on any wall, ensuring flexible placement and consistent image quality — ideal for home entertainment.

N1S Ultimate: Ideal for High-end Home Theaters, Brightly Lit Environments

Designed for users seeking cinematic picture quality, the N1S Ultimate features triple-laser-powered 4K resolution and a cinematic brightness of 3,300 ISO lumens, delivering stunning visuals in any lighting condition. Equipped with Google TV, it provides access to certified Netflix, over 10,000 apps, and 800 free channels. Its 360° horizontal and 135° vertical gimbal design ensures flexible placement, while the FlexiSmart 2.0 system automatically optimizes focus and keystone for any environment. Combined with rich, 20W HiFi sound and DTS-HD Master Audio support, the N1S Ultimate transforms any room into a private theater.

Pricing and Availability

JMGO N1S 4K : $799 instead of $1,299 ( 38% off )

instead of $1,299 ( ) JMGO N1S Ultimate : $1599 instead of $2,799 (43% off)

For more information on JMGO Black Friday, please visit JMGO.com.

About JMGO

Founded in 2011, JMGO has become a visionary leader in intelligent projection technology, dedicated to pioneering research and cutting-edge design for over a decade. Looking ahead, we will continue to be driven by technological innovation, enhance user experience, and lead the industry forward.

