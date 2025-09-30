JMGO Partners with Best Buy to Bring Its Innovative Projectors to Retail Customers Across North America

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO, a pioneer in optical technology, today has announced its official entry into Best Buy, one of the largest and most trusted consumer electronics retailers in North America. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in JMGO's global expansion, giving North American customers easier access to its premium line of smart projectors.

After a banner year of international growth, highlighted by a 105% increase in overseas sales in 2024 and a recent IFA Award win, JMGO continues to scale its presence in key global markets. JMGO has opened new offline channels in Europe and is now extending its presence in North America through a strategic partnership with Best Buy.

Best Buy will carry the N1S series and Picoplay+ projectors, which highlight JMGO's distinctive industrial design, proprietary display technologies, and user-centric features. These qualities have earned recognition from both industry experts and everyday consumers.

Featured Products Now Available at Best Buy

JMGO N1S Series

The N1S series is JMGO's long-throw home theater projector series. Powered by JMGO's self-developed optical engine, the N1S Infinity, N1S Ultimate, and N1S SE feature Tri-Laser Technology for vivid color accuracy, rich contrast, and cinema-grade brightness, all while reducing harmful blue light exposure.

JMGO PicoPlay+

A compact projector similar in size to a soda can, PicoPlay+ easily turns any room into a mini entertainment hub with its built-in projector, Bluetooth speaker, and ambient light features. Pair it with a 65W Type-C power bank for hours of movies or music, and enjoy one-tap setup for effortless entertainment on the go.

The N1S series and PicoPlay+ models come equipped with JMGO's flexi-smart technology signature rotating gimbal, auto-focus, and auto-keystone adjustment, ensuring real-time image alignment and a seamless viewing experience.

Special Launch Promotions – Limited Time Only

To celebrate the launch, Best Buy is offering exclusive discounts on JMGO projectors from now through October 10, 2025: the N1S Infinity will be discounted from $1899 to $1299, N1S Ultimate from $2299 to $2099, N1S SE from $999 to $749, N1S Nano from $699 to $499, Picoplay+ will be dropped from $649 to $449.

Shop Now:

US: Buy at Best Buy US

CA: Buy at Best Buy Canada

For additional information, please visit JMGO's website

About JMGO

Since 2011, JMGO has committed to delivering immersive large-screen experiences in diverse forms of portability and versatility. Integrating functional design and high-quality entertainment, JMGO strives to build an industry-first all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem that encompasses terminal + content + platform + software to a global market.

