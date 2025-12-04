JMGO Launches N3 4K in North America: A Smart Triple Laser Projector Redefining the 4K Home Cinema Experience

Combining optical zoom, dynamic gimbal, and Google TV with Netflix built in for an unparalleled cinematic experience

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO, a global innovator in home projection technology, today announced the launch of the N3 4K in North America, an intelligent 4K triple laser projector that brings together advanced optics, smart motion technology, and seamless streaming capabilities to deliver a truly immersive home cinema experience.

Cutting-edge MALC™ 3.0 Triple Laser Technology

At the core of the N3 4K is JMGO's self-developed MALC™ 3.0 Triple Laser Engine, delivering professional-grade picture quality with 110% BT.2020 color gamut, 10-bit color depth (10.7 billion colors), ΔE < 0.85 color accuracy, and 4K UHD resolution.

The N3 4K has earned the CTA 4K UHD Professional Certification, along with SGS Low Speckle A+ and SGS Low Chromatic Aberration & Ghosting A+ certifications, underscoring JMGO's dedication to image fidelity and color accuracy.

Precision Optical Zoom and Flexible Installation

Featuring a 1.3× optical zoom (throw ratio 1.0–1.3:1), the N3 4K delivers true lossless zooming at 4K resolution, enabling flexible installation while maintaining crystal-clear, distortion-free images — ideal for varied room layouts and projection distances.

Dynamic Gimbal Design for Effortless Projection

The projector's innovative gimbal design represents a breakthrough in ergonomic engineering. Its ultra-thin rotating shaft and real-time image calibration algorithms allow smooth and stable movement, making it simple to project onto walls, ceilings, or other surfaces.

With millisecond-level autofocus and instant keystone correction, users can achieve perfect image alignment. The newly engineered base-mounted connectivity ports offer a clean and minimalist setup, keeping cables neatly concealed.

Smart Entertainment Powered by Google TV

Running on the latest Google TV platform, the N3 4K provides a smart, intuitive entertainment ecosystem. Users can enjoy Netflix, Google Play (with over 10,000 apps), Google Assistant voice control, and Google Cast — all seamlessly integrated for effortless access to global streaming content and AI-powered personalized recommendations.

Cinematic Audio Performance

Sound quality matches the projector's stunning visuals, featuring JMGO Master Sound Hi-Fi dual 10W speakers with 43Hz ultra-low bass response and support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD decoding. This combination delivers deep, detailed, and cinematic sound, creating a fully immersive audio-visual experience.

Adaptive Intelligence and Visual Comfort

JMGO's FlexiSmart Adaptive System ensures seamless performance in any environment through automatic brightness control, real-time focus and keystone correction, wall color adaptation, and smart eye protection. Multiple sensors — including distance, visual, and brightness detectors — optimize comfort and clarity for every viewing scenario.

Sustainable Design for a Greener Future

The N3 4K's packaging is crafted from eco-friendly EPP material, which is lightweight, recyclable, and biodegradable —underscoring JMGO's commitment to sustainable innovation and environmental responsibility.

Pricing and Availability

The JMGO N3 4K is available for an introductory price of $1,099 until December 31st on JMGO.com and BestBuy, with a bundle including a 100-inch portable screen available at US Costco by the end of the year.

About JMGO

Founded in 2011, JMGO has become a visionary leader in intelligent projection technology, dedicated to pioneering research and cutting-edge design for over a decade. Looking ahead, we will continue to be driven by technological innovation, enhance user experience, and lead the industry forward.

