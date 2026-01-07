JMGO Redefines the Home Cinema Experience at CES 2026 with N3 Ultimate Preview and the Global Hit O2S Ultra

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO, a global leader in laser projection technology, is showcasing its latest home cinema innovations at CES 2026. At the event, JMGO previews its upcoming flagship projector, the N3 Ultimate, offering a glimpse into next-generation projection technology. The product is slated for official launch in Q2 2026, with full specifications and pricing to be announced at that time. Alongside this future-ready flagship, JMGO is highlighting its global momentum with the best-selling O2S Ultra, demonstrating a perfect balance of high-performance optics and lifestyle-centric design.

The development of N3 Ultimate is rooted in JMGO's ongoing exploration of lossless image quality and spatial freedom for living spaces. By coordinating the light source, optical path, imaging performance, and intelligent spatial adjustment as an integrated smart system, JMGO aims to preserve native visual fidelity while enabling projection to adapt naturally to diverse living environments, allowing the image to fit the space, rather than the space to accommodate the projector.

In addition to the flagship preview, JMGO is featuring the O2S Ultra ultra-short-throw laser projector, a product that has gained strong momentum across North American and European markets. Designed for space-efficient home setups, O2S Ultra delivers a massive 100" display from only 6.6 inches away from the wall with its class-leading 0.16:1 Ultra Short Throw.

Alongside the O2S Ultra, JMGO is showcasing its motorized floor-rising screen, featuring the innovative "Fireplace Mode." When activated, the screen automatically lowers to a preset height, projecting dynamic, realistic fireplace visuals that create a warm, cozy home ambiance.

Experience JMGO at CES 2026

Attendees are invited to witness the future of triple-laser projection firsthand at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall — Booth #21823.

About JMGO

Founded in 2011, JMGO has become a visionary leader in intelligent projection technology, dedicated to pioneering research and cutting-edge design for over a decade. Looking ahead, we will continue to be driven by technological innovation, enhance user experience, and lead the industry forward.

