JMP Live enables sharing analytic discovery within whole organizations

"JMP continues to be a desktop product, but now it can publish live reports, accessible to everyone in the private community," said John Sall, co-founder and Executive Vice President of SAS and head of SAS' JMP business unit. "With JMP Live, publishing, sharing and community become new strengths."

Using JMP Live, scientists, engineers and other data analysts can share their insights as new findings emerge. A JMP user publishes discoveries to a repository of JMP reports. Then JMP Live users can interact with those reports regardless of whether they have a desktop version of JMP.

"JMP Live collaborative analytics software is the natural extension of JMP products because the dynamic data visualizations created with JMP should be shared," said Daniel Valente, JMP Product Manager.

JMP® Live details

Interactive JMP reports are distributed with a click, rather than by email or shared folders.

Users explore interactive JMP reports on the web.

Regularly created reports utilize up-to-date data.

Data and reports are in a central repository.

Managers can view decision alternatives without having or knowing JMP.

About JMP

SAS created JMP (pronounced "jump") in 1989 to empower scientists, engineers and other data analysts to explore and analyze data visually and interactively. Since then, JMP has grown from a single product into a family of statistical discovery tools, each one tailored to meet specific needs. John Sall, SAS co-founder and Executive Vice President, leads the JMP business unit.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

