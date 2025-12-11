Joachim Kunkel Joins Quadric Board of Directors

Former EVP/GM of Synopsys IP Division Appointed Independent Board Member

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadric® today announced the appointment of Joachim Kunkel as an independent member of the Board of Directors of the company. Kunkel joins a revamped Quadric Board in anticipation of an imminent closing of Quadric's Series C fund raising.

Prior to joining Quadric, Kunkel had a distinguished 30-year tenure at Synopsys, with more than 18 years leading the Synopsys semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) business unit. Under his guidance, the Synopsys semiconductor IP business grew into a market leader, with over $1.9 billion in annual revenues across a wide spectrum of products, including processor and AI solutions.

"Joachim's commitment to joining Quadric's board is a significant milestone signifying our rapid emergence as a leader in the AI processor market segment," stated Veerbhan Kheterpal, co-founder and CEO of Quadric. "Our executive team is excited to be able to tap into his years of experience in guiding the long-term growth of a leading semiconductor IP vendor. His advice will prove valuable to us as we scale and grow our team."

"Among the dozens of AI processor licensing companies, Quadric Chimera™ architecture truly stood out as unique and differentiated. That's what attracted me to the company," said Kunkel. "The significant early customer wins across a broad spectrum of industries validated the attractiveness of the Chimera architecture. And I was impressed by the team Veerbhan has assembled, both the technical leadership as well as the deep IP industry experience in the management team. Quadric has the ingredients to emerge from the crowd of AI NPU vendors as one of the handful of clear winners, and I am excited to contribute to their future."

About Quadric

Quadric, Inc. is the leading licensor of fully programmable General-Purpose Neural Processor IP (GPNPU) capable of running both AI inference workloads and traditional DSP and control algorithms. The Quadric unified hardware and software architecture is optimized for on-device AI processing, delivering up to 840 TOPs in both commercial grade and automotive-grade safety-enhanced versions. Learn more at: www.quadric.io.

