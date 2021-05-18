Joan-Marie Stiglich Named PM360 2021 ELITE Award Winner

THOROFARE, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healio is pleased to announce Joan-Marie Stiglich, ELS, Healio Chief Content Officer, has been named a 2021 ELITE winner in the Strategists category by PM360. Now in its seventh year, the PM360 ELITE awards represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.

"It is a tremendous honor to be named among the ELITE 100 award winners," Stiglich said. "With so much information coming out regarding COVID-19, I thought it was critical for Healio to focus on the unique impact the virus was having on medical specialists and the patients they treat. I am so proud of the editorial team for their extraordinary coverage of the pandemic."

The PM360 ELITE Awards recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received with nominees evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 19 categories.

"It was my honor to nominate Joan-Marie for this year's ELITE awards," said Matthew J. Holland, Chief Commercial Officer, Healio Strategic Solutions. "The quality, depth and creativity of editorial content she and her team develop is truly remarkable as is evidenced by our loyal audience of specialty providers."

On January 7, 2020, Healio published its first article on a new illness that would later become known as COVID-19. In February 2020 the Healio COVID-19 Resource Center was launched, housing thousands of news reports including expert perspectives from KOLs across more than 20 specialties and government agencies and hospital systems providing deeper insights.

