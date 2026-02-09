Joan Nissen promoted to Century Fasteners Corp. - General Manager, Aerospace & Government Sales

Joan Nissen possesses more than 40 years of experience in the aerospace and defense sectors, having served in numerous key positions within the industry. Joan excels at identifying new growth prospects and increasing business revenue.

ELMHURST, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has announced the promotion of Joan Nissen, a longtime employee, to General Manager of Aerospace & Government Sales.

About Joan Nissen

Joan Nissen possesses more than 40 years of experience in the aerospace and defense sectors, having served in numerous key positions within the industry. She excels at identifying new growth prospects and increasing business revenue. Joan has successfully led sales teams within the OEM sector and is skilled in building strong customer relationships, crafting effective sales strategies, sourcing, and managing inventory. In addition to her work in North America, she will also oversee aerospace expansion efforts in Mexico.

The General Manager, Aerospace & Government Sales, reports to the Director of Sales, Robert Botticelli.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and consumable products to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. Founded in 1955, the ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

