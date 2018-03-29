Joanne Maguire to Receive THE MUSES 2018 Woman of the Year Award

This year's honoree is Joanne Maguire, retired Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company. Each year this event honors a woman or women who have made outstanding contributions in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ms. Maguire, a resident of Manhattan Beach, currently serves as independent director on the boards of CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Visteon Corporation and TetraTech. Active in her support of non-profit organizations, she is a board member for Draper Laboratory, an independent non-profit research and development organization, and for the Dean's Executive Board of UCLA's Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Ms. Maguire retired as the leader of Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company in May 2013. She joined Lockheed Martin in 2003, to lead its national security space system efforts. The company provides government and commercial customers with products that include human space flight systems; satellites for remote sensing, navigation and communications; strategic and missile defense systems; and interplanetary spacecraft.

About THE MUSES

Like the mythological figures they are named after, THE MUSES strive to be patrons of learning to stimulate innovation in science education. Five decades after the group was established in 1962, their membership and spirit of commitment continues to grow. Today, THE MUSES encourage and provide public goodwill as well as financial assistance to the Science Center's education programs, contributing to the Science Center's role as a world-class learning institution for children, families, and educators.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive. The Science Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 pm. Parking is $12, cash only.

