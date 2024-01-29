João Marcelo Gomes Named President of Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health - EMENA

Gomes brings nearly 30 years of experience in the sector to Kemin's agriculture business in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has appointed João Marcelo Gomes as President of Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA (Europe, Middle East, and North Africa) following the promotion of Dr. Stefaan Van Dyck to Group President – Animal Nutrition and Health for Kemin Industries worldwide.

Gomes joined Kemin in 2019 as President of Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – South America. In 2023, he was named President of Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa). A business developer at heart, Gomes has held various executive positions throughout his nearly three-decade career, focusing on sales, marketing, and business and people development in animal nutrition and health companies.

In his new role, Gomes succeeds Dr. Van Dyck, who spent the past six years as head of the business unit. Dr. Van Dyck now oversees all of Kemin's animal nutrition and health business units around the world. He replaces G.S. Ramesh, who is now focused on two of the company's newer business units, Kemin AquaScience and Kemin Biologics, which serve the aquaculture and animal vaccine industries, respectively.

"I'm eager to join the EMENA region and work together to continue the team's success, execute Kemin's growth strategy, and take the business to the next level," said Gomes. "Over the past few years, Kemin has invested significantly in the EMENA region with new production sites, innovative technologies, and local experts supporting customers. In the upcoming years, we will continue to focus our efforts on feed efficiency, feed protection, animal productivity, and cost reduction—all while investing in efficiency and progress toward net zero greenhouse gas emissions."

Gomes earned his veterinary degree from Universidade Federal Rural of Rio De Janeiro.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety, and efficacy of food, feed, and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States. 

Ester Bolsens, Marketing Manager | [email protected], +32 14 24 23 23

