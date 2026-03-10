Job Insights Webinar Prepares Leaders for 2026 Workforce Shifts

National Broadcast Hosted by Express Employment Professionals

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the next wave of workforce challenges arriving, business leaders have one last chance to secure their spot for tomorrow's national Explore Job Insights: Equipping Business Leaders for the Year Ahead webinar from Express Employment Professionals.

The one‑hour session begins Wednesday, March 11, at 11 a.m. CST, and will deliver timely, research‑driven insights into hiring practices, workplace culture and overall organizational success for the coming year and beyond.

This program has been approved for one (1) credit hour by SHRM, HRCI, HRPA, and CPHR. Post this Explore Job Insights: Equipping Business Leaders for the Year Ahead

This program has been approved for one (1) credit hour by SHRM, HRCI, HRPA, and CPHR. Attendees are encouraged to register today at ExpressPros.com/JobInsightsWebinar.

Participants will gain insights into:

Hiring Pressures and Turnover Patterns — The latest data on wage expectations, turnover risk and the shifting cost of securing and retaining talent.

— The latest data on wage expectations, turnover risk and the shifting cost of securing and retaining talent. AI's Expanding Influence on Workflows — How artificial intelligence is reshaping roles, redefining required skills and creating new crossroads for employers.

— How artificial intelligence is reshaping roles, redefining required skills and creating new crossroads for employers. The Changing Entry-Level Landscape — Rising experience and skill expectations are redefining "entry-level" and reshaping opportunities for young workers and employers alike.

— Rising experience and skill expectations are redefining "entry-level" and reshaping opportunities for young workers and employers alike. The Human Advantage in a Digital-First Hiring World — Why referrals, networking and verified skills still matter and how leaders can leverage them.

Featured Speakers

Sheena Hollander

International Spokesperson & Director of Corporate Communications & PR, Express Employment International

Sheena Hollander leads global communications, crisis response, media relations and branding for nearly 900 Express franchise locations worldwide. Her background includes nonprofit leadership, strategic communications, advertising and operational management, supported by degrees in Journalism and Mass Communication and Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma.

She is an active community leader with organizations including the Junior League of Oklahoma City, Arts Council Oklahoma City and Rotary Club 29. Outside her professional work, she is a classically trained pianist, an avid cyclist and a lifelong shark enthusiast.

Latoya Welch

Vice President, Research for Public Release, The Harris Poll

Latoya Welch brings nearly 20 years of experience translating complex research into strategic insights for public and media audiences. She leads end-to-end quantitative research programs and has worked with top global communications firms. Her academic background includes degrees from The Wharton School and the University of Southern California.

A published thought leader on workforce issues, she is also a global traveler, nonprofit advocate and breast cancer survivor committed to advancing equity in healthcare outcomes.

"The Job Insights webinar continues to shed light on how the workforce is changing in real time," said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. "Equipped with this data and the expertise of our speakers, leaders can move forward with clarity and put meaningful solutions into practice within their organizations."

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact [email protected], Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

About Robert (Bob) Funk Jr.

Robert (Bob) Funk Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Express Employment International, a global staffing franchisor founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He leads a portfolio of workforce solution brands, including the flagship Express Employment Professionals franchise, along with several affiliated brands serving specialized markets. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing more than 11 million people globally since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

SOURCE Express Services dba Express Employment Professionals