Jobber Awards $150,000 USD in Grants to 25 Home Service Pros

Second annual program recognizes the home service heroes, smooth operators, career builders, and community caretakers who demonstrate excellence in their industries

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of home service operations management software, today announced the recipients of its $150,000 Jobber Grants program. Twenty-five entrepreneurs were selected from thousands of applications and rewarded with funds ranging from $2,500 to $15,000 USD to help grow and amplify the community impact of their home service businesses.

"Jobber Grants is the only program specifically designed to spotlight the hardworking and often overlooked entrepreneurs who make up the home services category," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "We are thrilled to recognize these people and to support their ambitions to build something out of nothing. The contributions of these individuals, whether they're new to home service or industry veterans, are helping to create stronger and more robust communities across North America, and it's our honor to recognize that."

Recipients from this year's program fit into four categories: home service heroes who keep our homes safe and running; career builders who help hardworking people build meaningful careers; smooth operators who strive for high standards in every area of their businesses; and community caretakers who give back to the communities where they live and work. Individuals were selected based on written submissions, followed by interviews with a Jobber judging panel.

The top grant of $15,000 was given to Shane Fast, founder of Renew Painting located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The company, which provides an array of painting and staining services, focuses on giving a diverse group of employees including women, minorities, and individuals from low socio-economic backgrounds valuable experience in skilled work while providing fair living wages and profit-sharing. Shane also donates 10 percent of all profits to non-profit organizations in his community.

"I spent many years in the inner city near St. Louis where I saw a lot of poverty and watched people really struggle to overcome obstacles," said Shane. "The experience molded me to love people more deeply, recognize the position they're coming from, and inspired me to give back to my community as much as I can. Jobber created an opportunity for us to ramp up our plans to provide meaningful employment to more people and equip existing staff in various ways, an investment that will also relieve some of the stress and pressures that come with juggling family life with rapidly scaling a business. To be entrusted with this Jobber Grant leaves me with profound excitement and gratitude."

Shaylyn and Timothy Bliss, new entrepreneurs and founders of Home Roots Lawn Care in San Marcos, Texas, received a $10,000 Jobber Grant. Home Roots Lawn Care was founded in the middle of the pandemic while Shaylyn was pregnant and Timothy was mowing lawns in between shifts as a firefighter, working roughly 150 hours per week. The business quickly grew large enough to provide full-time roles for both Shaylyn and Timothy who are using the grant to expand their team and purchase equipment. Home Roots Lawn Care recently donated a significant amount of resources and time toward cleaning up low-income properties as part of a city-wide event, which they plan to participate in annually. Shaylyn and Timothy intentionally purchase supplies and equipment from local small businesses and employ many individuals who struggled to find work during the pandemic.

"This Jobber Grant is such a big push forward for our business, and comes at a great time, too," said Shaylyn. "We're in the process of training several new hires, which will allow us to focus on more complicated jobs and big picture planning."

"It's important that our people have a positive onboarding experience and that we create a strong sense of community among our employees," adds Timothy. "We want to instill the importance of giving back to the community with every new hire, and Jobber is helping us achieve this."

The full list of Jobber Grant recipients:

The Career Builders:

Mohamed Bouryal & Krista Keithly , Tidy Vibe ( Tacoma, WA )

& , Tidy Vibe ( ) Shane Fast , Renew Painting ( Spartanburg, SC )

, Renew Painting ( ) Jenny Joy , Ruby Red Cleaning ( Orlando, FL )

, Ruby Red Cleaning ( ) Michal Kenins & James May , Vista Tree Management Inc. ( Toronto, ON )

& , Vista Tree Management Inc. ( ) Chris Reid , Shoreline Plumbing ( Tampa, FL )

, Shoreline Plumbing ( ) Jason & Joelene Sturm , Sturm Plumbing Inc. ( Harrison City, PA )

The Community Caretakers:

Andrew Kennedy & Dave Sera , Streamline Renewables ( Gibsons, BC )

& , Streamline Renewables ( ) Ashley Loveless , Organwize Professionals ( Columbus, GA )

, Organwize Professionals ( ) Stefanie Menzie , Tree Wizard LLC ( Norman, OK )

, Tree Wizard LLC ( ) Doug & Kristen Shoup , Shoup's Cleaning ( New Philadelphia, OH )

, Shoup's Cleaning ( ) Antonio Taylor , Pressure Family Exteriors LLC ( Oklahoma City, OK )

, Pressure Family Exteriors LLC ( ) Garvin Thomas , Philtrin Holdings LLC ( Philadelphia, PA )

, Philtrin Holdings LLC ( ) Alycia Wolosezky & Nicholas Twigg , Twigg Transformations ( Victoria, BC )

The Home Service Heroes:

Brandon Arnold , BDA Comfort Heating & Cooling ( Houston, TX )

, BDA Comfort Heating & Cooling ( ) Ashley & Matthew Grant , Mosquito Mom ( Courtice, ON )

, Mosquito Mom ( ) Alex Neville-Verdugo , Lefty's Handy Services ( Springfield, MO )

, Lefty's Handy Services ( ) Justin & Jolene Shewchuk , Double J Plumbing & Heating ( Okotoks, AB )

, Double J Plumbing & Heating ( ) Katharyn Snyder , Full Swing Land & Tree Care ( Lake Clear, NY )

The Smooth Operators:

Shaylyn & Timothy Bliss , Home Roots Lawn Care ( San Marcos, TX )

, Home Roots Lawn Care ( ) Nathan Fournier , HomeHarvest Central MA ( Worcester, MA )

, HomeHarvest Central MA ( ) Nick Kilburg , Fayette Ecological Restoration and Design ( Fayetteville, GA )

, Fayette Ecological Restoration and Design ( ) Callum Ng , Green Grads Window and Gutter Cleaning ( Vancouver, BC )

, Green Grads Window and Gutter Cleaning ( ) Ben Pennoyer , Ben's Electric Solutions Team ( Calgary, AB )

, Ben's Electric Solutions Team ( ) Esteban Rodriguez , Esteban Land Design, Inc. (San Tan Valley, AZ)

, Esteban Land Design, Inc. (San Tan Valley, AZ) Ethan Rossler, Wash Wizards ( West Palm Beach, FL )

To learn more about this year's Jobber Grants recipients visit: https://www.jobbergrants.com/ .

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber's 160,000+ home service professionals have served over 12 million households in more than 47 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://getjobber.com/ .

Media contacts

Erin McCusker

PAN Communications for Jobber

[email protected]

+1 561-558-6351

Elana Ziluk

Senior Public Relations Manager, Jobber

[email protected]

+1 416-317-2633

SOURCE Jobber