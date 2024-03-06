Jobber Grants to Award $150,000 to Home Service Businesses for Fourth Consecutive Year

First of Its Kind Program to Cross 100 Recipient Milestone and Over $600,000 in Grants Awarded

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced that Jobber Grants, its annual program that recognizes excellence in home service across the U.S. and Canada, is now accepting applications through June 12, 2024. Fifteen businesses will be awarded the same grant amount of $10,000 USD totaling $150,000. Everyone from aspiring to experienced home service business owners are invited to apply at jobber.com/grants .

While grants in the previous four years ranged in size, this year's amount will allow recipients to achieve bigger goals and make a more meaningful impact in their communities. The five-minute application is designed to be easily completed by busy entrepreneurs in any home service industry, including lawn care, plumbing, residential cleaning, car detailing, and pressure washing.

"Jobber is an entrepreneurship enablement company and Jobber Grants is one way we help hard-working service pros jump start or grow their existing businesses," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Entrepreneurship and small businesses are critical to maintaining healthy communities and strong economies. I'm so inspired by the stories of the 85 business owners who have received Jobber grants so far, and look forward to seeing how the next 15 make a difference in their communities and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams."

After earning a Jobber grant in 2023, Patrick Cotroneo, owner of Qualified Cleaning Service of Florida, grew his company's client base by 20% and sales by an estimated 8% in six months, all while continuing to give back to his community.

"We are very grateful to Jobber for entrusting us with a grant," said Cotroneo. "In addition to directly impacting our business, we were able to provide eight more free cleanings to cancer patients in 2023 than we did in 2022, and we're on pace to do even more this year. We actually received a letter from the Sheriff in our county congratulating and thanking us for making a difference in the community."

Jobber Grants is organized into several categories that reflect the diverse representation of excellence across home service. The categories include:

Home Service Heroes: Business owners who keep our homes and offices safe and running smoothly.

Business owners who keep our homes and offices safe and running smoothly. Career Builders: Business owners who help hardworking people build meaningful careers.

Business owners who help hardworking people build meaningful careers. Smooth Operators: Business owners who prioritize technology and innovation to run a smooth business.

Business owners who prioritize technology and innovation to run a smooth business. Community Caretakers: Business owners who give back to the communities where they live and work.

Recipients can choose how to use the grant to support their ambitious business goals and innovative ideas. Whether a company is looking to purchase new equipment, launch a new service, train its teams, or spend marketing dollars, funds from the Jobber Grants program are designed to help small business owners be more successful.

To date, Jobber Grants has awarded $475,000 to 85 home service entrepreneurs to help them accelerate their ambitious plans. Ramiz Charagh, owner of Prime Power Washing and a 2023 Jobber Grants recipient, used the funds to purchase a second company vehicle to help keep up with customer demand and expand his operations.

"This grant has definitely helped us reach our goals much quicker," said Charagh. "We are producing roughly $3,000 a week of additional revenue. I am saving four hours a day not having to run around town with one van doing jobs and dropping off equipment to employees. I'm thankful to have been selected as a Jobber Grants recipient and urge anyone who is thinking of applying to do it! You have nothing to lose and everything to gain."

Finalists will be announced in August 2024. To learn more about Jobber Grants or to apply, visit jobber.com/grants .

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/ .

