Jobber's New Marketing Tools Help Service Pros Expand Their Businesses Without Expanding Their Workloads

Homeowners ranked "online search & reviews" as the top ways they find home service providers

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced the launch of two Marketing Tools—Reviews and Campaigns—designed to help home service businesses in industries such as cleaning, contracting, landscaping, tree care, painting, HVAC, roofing, and more, grow simply by leveraging the power of their existing clients. Jobber extends its functionality beyond supporting the core workflow for these businesses, now allowing them to run key elements of their marketing like automating online review requests and running targeted email campaigns—all within Jobber."

"The online shopping experience has come to home service, with homeowners sourcing and comparing providers on Google the same way they do with physical products," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Entrepreneurs are in a constant state of juggling time and financial resources to grow their businesses. Jobber Marketing Tools makes marketing foolproof for home service pros."

Getting more 5-star reviews with less effort

According to a recent Jobber survey of 500+ U.S. homeowners and renters responsible for making decisions on home services:

When considering a home service business, 98% said it is important the business has recent reviews

70% of respondents will not seek a quote from a business with a rating of less than 4 stars

65% require a business to have more than 50 reviews to consider working with them

The home service category is a competitive marketplace and online reviews are critical to the decision-making of homeowners. With Jobber's new Reviews tool, service pros can stand out on Google and meet homeowners' high expectations by automating review requests to their preferred clients as a part of their existing Jobber workflow.

"A few years ago we lost all of our reviews because of an issue with Google; that was really hard, especially as a service business," said Paul Ricard, owner of Grill Tanks Plus based in Boynton Beach, FL. "Now, with Reviews embedded into our workflow in Jobber, we've been able to 10x the number of reviews! Clients are able to share how amazing our work truly is, which also boosts the morale of our team who love to see their hard work recognized. I would most definitely recommend Jobber Reviews."

"When I'm looking for services I Google providers near me to see their reviews, and I need to read ten or more recent ones with depth to them," said Joe H, homeowner in Rancho Cucamonga, California. "Customer service is such a big part of these services, so I'm looking for if they're approachable, friendly, and if I feel I can trust them before I decide to reach out."

Turning 'old' customers into new work using powerful email Campaigns

According to Jobber's survey:

Email is the #1 preferred channel for respondents to receive marketing communications from a home service business

When it comes to topics for these communications, 92% of respondents expressed interest in receiving info related to promotions, new service offerings, and home maintenance tips and reminders

Home service businesses spend a significant amount of time and budget to build a strong customer base—yet staying top of mind and maximizing revenue with existing customers is often overlooked. Jobber's Campaigns tool makes it easy for service pros to create targeted, branded emails that re-engage their existing clients and promote their services. Businesses can send as many email campaigns as they need to as many (or as few) clients as desired.

"Jobber's Campaigns tool is easy to use because everything is formatted for you," said Jeff Parks, owner of Blooming Valley Landscaping based in Scottsdale, AZ. "I just changed a few lines and the email campaign was ready to go in minutes. I booked four jobs off my first campaign to fill a couple of gaps on my calendar. I definitely recommend Jobber Campaigns to other businesses—I guarantee there is work out there waiting for you!"

"In Vegas, air conditioners break all the time, so getting emails from service pros that remind me about offerings, products, and costs are really helpful," said Vincent G, a homeowner in Las Vegas, Nevada. "I like email because it's less invasive than text and phone calls and I'm not on social media very much."

Jobber customers on most plans can purchase Reviews and Campaigns as add-ons. To learn more about Jobber's new Marketing Tools, visit: https://jobber.com/features/marketing-tools/

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business, Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/ .

